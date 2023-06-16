Students Protest School's Transgender Bathroom Rules

Students at an Ottawa-based school protested on Thursday over the school district's bathroom rules that allow trans students to use the washrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Longfields-Davidson Heights High School students organized a protest through an Instagram page titled "LDHSS Students for Change" in an effort to pressure the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) to establish gender neutral bathrooms that transgender people can use instead of the male- or female-only ones that are currently available.

The LDHSS Student for Change group, which currently has a little over 350 followers, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that it will be holding a peaceful walkout to call for the ban and to "display the message that teaching about Pride in schools isn't what students want." In addition, the group added that it doesn't "stand for hate of any groups."

The group says on its Instagram page that it stands "with your fellow Muslims, Christians, Jews, Sikhs and students in pushing against agendas being forced onto us by the OCDSB."

Stock image of a high school bathroom. Students at an Ottawa-based school protested on Thursday over the school district's bathroom rules that allow trans students to use the washrooms consistent with their gender identity. Dan Forer/Getty

Darcy Knoll, the communications adviser at OCDSB, confirmed to Newsweek in an email on Friday that a group of students in Barrhaven, an Ottawa suburb, participated in a demonstration and counter-demonstration in front of their high school on Thursday.

"At the OCDSB, we actively support our legal and ethical responsibility to uphold the human rights of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. We want these students, staff, and community members to know they belong and deserve to feel safe, welcome and accepted to be who they are at school," Knoll said.

Knoll added that the province of Ontario provides the legal right for transgender and gender diverse students to access and use washrooms that align with their gender identity.

One of the students calling for the ban, a ninth grader who asked to be identified only by their initials A.T., told Newsweek on Friday that around 200 students from middle schools and high schools participated in the demonstrations. However, Knoll said less than 100 individuals participated in the protests.

"The main thing we protested for was for us to be able to say what we want and to keep gay teachings out of our schools," said A.T., who said that the LDHSS Students for Change group are against transgender students using bathrooms based on their gender identity because they want to "protect people from predators abusing this [permission], and to protect our Muslim women that may be adjusting their hijab whilst in the washroom."

Although A.T. reiterated that the group is not "hateful," they said that transgender people using gender neutral washrooms would make everyone "happy."

When asked how the school district reacted to calls for the ban, A.T. said that they tried to "stop our protest and silence us and emailed parents saying that protesting is prohibited."

Knoll clarified when asked about A.T.'s allegation that "ahead of this day, a message was shared with the school community that protesting on school property is not permitted, students who chose to walk out were required to move off the school property."

Newsweek was unable to independently verify whether or not there were instances in which girls or boys were directly harmed by transgender students using bathrooms based on their gender identity.