Stunning Footage of Utah Avalanche Cloud Viewed More Than 2M Times

Stunning footage of a Utah avalanche cloud descending a mountain slope has gone viral and been viewed more than 2 million times.

The footage, shared by the Utah Avalanche Center, shows the avalanche raining down from the "Middle Finger" on Mount Timpanogos, which is in the city of Provo area, as skiers watch in awe.

The footage was reshared to several platforms, including Twitter and Reddit. On Twitter, Chris Harrington posted the video, which has received 2.1 million views. Harrington said in the tweet that he had received it from a friend. It was also shared by KUTV reporter Brian Schnee, where it received over 250,000 views. On Reddit, it received 23.5 upvotes.

In the video, a huge powdered cloud can be seen making its way down from the mountain, making a loud rumbling sound.

"What the heck, bro," a man can be heard saying in the video. "That's one of the biggest avalanches I've ever seen in real life."

A friend just shared this with me. Avalanche at @SundanceResort. Just now.

A skier standing next to the person filming can be seen backing away as the cloud gets close and closer. "Dude, I hope nobody's down on the hill," the man can then be heard saying.

The cloud continues to come closer to the people standing on the slope. "Here it comes," the man says. The cloud then engulfs the camera.

Nobody was injured during the avalanche. The Utah Avalanche Center said on Facebook that the debris stopped in the dry lakes area, which is adjacent to the skiing area. The dust cloud, however, carried on for "hundreds of yards," the post said.

Avalanches occur when snow collapses down the side of a mountain. Several things can cause them, including heavy snow cover, a particularly steep gradient and the climate.

They tend to occur in the same areas often, as the conditions will continue to repeat themselves on certain mountainsides.

Avalanches kill over 150 people annually, according to the National Weather Service. They can be sudden, meaning they are extremely dangerous if a person is caught in one.

Certain telltale signs indicate when one is about to occur. The National Weather Service reports that in 90 percent of avalanche incidents, the slides are triggered by the victim or someone in the victim's group.

On Reddit, several users responded to the video. "Very smart of the person on skis to scoot back a foot or so. Safety first," one user said.

"It looked like he scooted back and then thought, eh what is this going to do anyway and then just accepted his fate," another wrote.

One said: "You jest, but studies show that being one foot further away from avalanches is one foot closer to safety."

