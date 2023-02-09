Subaru Crosstrek Improved in Nearly Every Way for 2024

Subaru is giving its Crosstrek loyalists more of what they already love, while improving the model just enough to keep it competitive against its rivals. The new, third-generation 2024 Subaru Crosstrek debuted today at the Chicago Auto Show.

Subaru's new Crosstrek will be sold in Base, Premium, Sport and Limited trim levels. Its starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is $24,995, which is the same as the outgoing model.

The design of the new SUV's body falls into line with that of Solterra, Outback and Forester, offering up a frameless hexagonal grille, compact headlights and broad stance to feast the eyes on. Black wheel arch cladding and rocker panel stand in contrast to the body paint color.

Fixed crossbars come standard on the Crosstrek while Premium, Sport and Limited models get raised roof rails.

1 of 11

The Crosstrek Base and Premium ride on 17-inch alloy wheels while the pricier Sport and Limited versions have 18-inch wheels.

Subaru gives buyers two engines to choose from to power their new Crosstrek. Base and Premium models are equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine that delivers 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the Sport and Limited grades allows access to 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque.

Both engines are paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Last year Subaru still offered a six-speed manual in the Crosstrek. All but the base model come with paddle shifters for manual mode use. Active torque vectoring and Subarus Si-Drive performance management system continue to be available on Crosstrek.

The Crosstrek has its closest rivals in the Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet Trailblazer. Its standard all-wheel drive and long list of safety features set it apart from the crowd in previous years and that trend continues with the new generation. Crosstrek Limited models come with dual-function X-Mode, which increases capability in tricky handling scenarios.

Like in the new Subaru Impreza, the automaker has put seats in the Crosstrek that have been designed to increase overall comfort and minimize fatigue. Additionally, the cabin of the new Crosstrek is quieter than the outgoing model.

The two-row SUV's rear seats feature 64:40 split-folding capability. The spaciousness of the cargo area expands to 54.7 cubic feet when those seatbacks are down.

Remote Keyless Access, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Steering Responsive Headlights, Automatic High Beams, Welcome Lighting, power door locks, windows and side mirrors are all standard. A new climate control system now focuses on occupied seats to save energy.

A wireless phone charger, heated seats, mirrors and wipers are optional.

On the technology side, buyers get the Subaru STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth, as well as the radio controls. The bottom screen is for climate control.

Upgraded 2024 Crosstreks come with an 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. It's available with navigation including voice controls. The system has what3words (W3W) integration, a new location technology that that uses three words to provide a precise location.

Subaru's EyeSight safety features are standard, now operating under a greater range of conditions. It has a wider field of view, new control software and the new electric brake booster. Subaru says EyeSight can identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections sooner and brake when necessary. Buyers can also opt for Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Production of the 2024 Crosstrek Sport and Crosstrek Limited will be here at Subaru's Indiana plant. The Base and Premium trims will still be produced in Japan. It goes on sale this s