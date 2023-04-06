Subaru's Crosstrek Wilderness is the Newest Trail-Ready SUV

Subaru's subcompact SUV is getting off-roading chops. The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness debuted this week at the New York International Auto Show, making it the third member of the Wilderness family behind the Forester Wilderness compact SUV and Outback Wilderness wagon.

The Wilderness tag is reserved for models that are designed to go further off the beaten path than a traditional Subaru can. Fascia changes, equipment upgrades and specialty design play together to make this badging more than just a trim level.

Subaru's new trail-ready model doesn't face much in-class competition, with the Jeep Renegade as its only true rival.

The 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness wears fresh front and rear bumpers, a hexagonal grille, lower wheel arch cladding, metal front skid plate, hex-design LED fog lights and an anti-glare hood decal. It has Subaru Wilderness badges on the front doors and rear gate. A body-color roof spoiler and black side mirrors complete the look.

Its Geyser Blue paint job is exclusive to the Wilderness family.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. Subaru of America, Inc.

Up top, the SUV's roof rack system, with crossbars, has a 176-pound dynamic load capacity and a 700-pound static load limit. Genuine Subaru Accessories are available from Subaru retailers.

The Crosstrek Wilderness gets its power from a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter Boxer engine. Its 176 pound-feet of torque has been specially calibrated for better traction at low speed, something that matters when climbing through mud and over rocks.

The addition of a transmission oil cooler allows this version of the Crosstrek to tow double what a traditional Crosstrek can – 3,500 pounds.

It has a revised suspension, which allows for a half-inch more ground clearance over the traditional Crosstrek (9.3 inches). The SUV is specially tuned to maintain its dynamic performance. Subaru has increased the model's approach angle (18.0 vs. 20.0 degrees), departure angle (30.1 vs. 33.0 inches) and break over angle (19.7 vs. 21.1 degrees).

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness with a bike rack attached. Subaru of America, Inc.

Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud drive modes are standard on the model, allowing the driver to toggle using X-Mode for maximum prowess. Low Speed/Low Ratio Gradient Control allows the vehicle to travel on a steep incline on low speed, allowing for better drivability over surfaces that require repeated on/off accelerator usage. Hill descent control also comes standard.

Seventeen-inch matte black alloy wheels come wrapped in Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires. The tires are embossed with raised white letters.

The interior of the Crosstrek Wilderness is equipped for those with an adventuring lifestyle, like other Wilderness models it is upholstered with StarTex material that is embossed with the Subaru Wilderness logo on the front headrests. Copper-colored contrast stitching and accents feature throughout the interior.

Black pillar trim is matched with Gunmetal Grey trim that is used on the door, dashboard and shifter plate. All-weather cargo mats have a unique Wilderness design.

A Wilderness logo animation on the driver information screen display greets drivers when they enter the vehicle.

The interior of the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness. Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru's 11.6-inch infotainment screen is centered at the intersection of the dashboard and center console in the Crosstrek Wilderness. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM (subscription required), AM/FM radio, wireless phone charger and over-the-air update capability come standard.

Upgrades aren't gained at the cost of safety. Crosstrek Wilderness still comes with Subaru's heralded EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning and lead vehicle pull away alert. The automaker has added standard lane change assist, automatic emergency steering collision avoidance, reverse automatic braking and rear cross-traffic alert to the vehicle.

Pricing for the Crosstrek Wilderness starts at $31,995. Buyers can upgrade their model with an option package ($2,270) that includes a power moonroof, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness will begin arriving in Subaru retailers this fall.