Russian Submarine Commander Assassinated While Jogging

Stanislav Rzhitsky, a former captain of a Black Sea Fleet submarine, was found shot dead in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Russian media reported on Monday.

Rzhitsky, 42, was the deputy head of the local mobilization department in Krasnodar. His body was found with gunshot wounds near Beregovaya Street on Monday morning, state-run news agency Tass reported. He was reportedly jogging in the area.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into his death.

Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgorukiy (NATO reporting name: SSBN "Borei", or "Dolgorukiy") is seen during the Navy Day Military parade July, 27, 2014 in Severomorsk. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

"The investigation was assigned to the first department for very important cases at the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee," a statement from the committee said.

Rzhitsky commanded the Krasnodar submarine in the Russian Navy, which was equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The Krasnodar was built for the Black Sea fleet and was designed "to fight surface ships and submarines, lay mines, and conduct reconnaissance," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

It isn't clear if Rzhitsky left the submarine fleet entirely.

Ukrainian media claimed Rzhitsky was among a number of Russian submarine captains who were involved in carrying out an attack on Vinnytsia in Ukraine on July 14, 2022, an attack which killed 27 people.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.