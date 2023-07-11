World

Russian Submarine Commander Assassinated While Jogging

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Stanislav Rzhitsky, a former captain of a Black Sea Fleet submarine, was found shot dead in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, Russian media reported on Monday.

Rzhitsky, 42, was the deputy head of the local mobilization department in Krasnodar. His body was found with gunshot wounds near Beregovaya Street on Monday morning, state-run news agency Tass reported. He was reportedly jogging in the area.

The Russian Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into his death.

Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgorukiy
Russian nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgorukiy (NATO reporting name: SSBN "Borei", or "Dolgorukiy") is seen during the Navy Day Military parade July, 27, 2014 in Severomorsk. Stanislav Rzhitsky, a former captain of a Black Sea Fleet submarine, was found shot dead in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

"The investigation was assigned to the first department for very important cases at the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee," a statement from the committee said.

Rzhitsky commanded the Krasnodar submarine in the Russian Navy, which was equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The Krasnodar was built for the Black Sea fleet and was designed "to fight surface ships and submarines, lay mines, and conduct reconnaissance," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

It isn't clear if Rzhitsky left the submarine fleet entirely.

Ukrainian media claimed Rzhitsky was among a number of Russian submarine captains who were involved in carrying out an attack on Vinnytsia in Ukraine on July 14, 2022, an attack which killed 27 people.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC