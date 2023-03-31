Logan Roy will end his journey on Succession Season 4 "on a high," actor Brian Cox told Newsweek.

The businessman is currently at war with three of his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), who are keen to fight him after he took away their power to veto his sale of his media empire Waystar RoyCo to investor Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

And though the family are at loggerheads, Logan's arc seems like it will be an interesting one for viewers to watch as Cox teased that though Logan "loves his children," things get "complicated" this season.

'Succession' Star Brian Cox Teases How Logan 'Ends on a High' in Season 4

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in "Succession" Season 4, the actor spoke to Newsweek about where the final season sees Logan end up. David Russell/HBO

Cox told Newsweek that he "felt fine" about the show ending and was only really sad about it during the show's premiere earlier this month, when he realized that he likely wouldn't be seeing most of the cast or crew again for some time.

The actor said of the show coming to an end: "The Yanks have a tendency to let things go on a little bit long, and the great thing about the Brits is their sense of discipline is a little bit better. They know not to go beyond the sell by date.

"That's not what I've seen a lot on British television, and I think Jesse [Armstrong, the show's creator] is very much in that line and that was great, that's what's been great about it.

"He completed it, it was touch and go whether it was gonna be the fourth season or even five at one point. But I think during the fourth season he just really realized it was time to wrap up, especially when we went out so strongly, and every season's topped every other season, and I think this season is pretty amazing."

Describing Logan's final scene in the show, the actor added: "He ends on a high, you know, he really does.

"He's able to make certain, he's able to gird the loins of ATN. I mean, there's a big scene where he goes to ATN and he gives them probably one of the great team talks, and his new catch phrase is 'we're pirates.'"

"The thing about Logan is it's all about the business, it's all about Waystar RoyCo," Cox went on. "It's all about that, that is his motivating force, and that's what we've seen him do for four seasons, that's his motivating engine that he comes in with.

"But his biggest problem is that he loves his children, and they're just avaricious, and they're as immoral as he is, and I think it's had its toll on him inwardly."

The actor then teased: "There's a scene in Dundee [...] and there's something that he can't articulate about, a grievance that happened at that time in his life and he can't get it out.

"It's very complicated and it's the first time we see a real vulnerability in him, but of course that vulnerability has been there, it's covered up but it's there a lot.

"And then the children exacerbate that, they tend to exacerbate that and the idea that this whole notion of entitlement and that's where, of course, as Jesse brilliantly does, it's not just about this family, it's about the world we live in.

"[It's] about the rich getting richer and the poor don't even get a look in, it's that bad, and I think that there is a certain streak of political satire in the show."

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.