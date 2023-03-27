Succession has made its triumphant return for its fourth and final season, and the fight between the Roy family is only getting more cutthroat.

The premiere episode saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) against their father Logan (Brian Cox).

To do this, they have created a brand new venture titled The Hundred that they plan to launch as a counter to Logan's media empire, Waystar RoyCo.

But, it wasn't just the Roys who were involved in the proceedings of Episode 1 as there were others that played a part, namely Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones).

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for Succession Season 4 Episode 1.

'Succession' Season 4: How Naomi Pierce Fits Into the Roy Family Business

The first episode sees the Roy siblings work tirelessly to outbid their father in an acquisition of Pierce Global Media (PGM) from Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones), and they do so with the help of Naomi.

Naomi was previously in a relationship with Kendall in the show's second season, and they bonded over their shared struggle with drug addiction and not living up to family expectations.

However, Logan begins to question the seriousness of the relationship and the patriarch also implies a lack of trust in Naomi given her family are the opposition.

The pair remain a couple into Season 3, though their relationship doesn't last long after Kendall's big birthday bash.

Previously, Naomi had expressed how she wanted to do everything in her power to stop Waystar RoyCo from acquiring PGM, but Kendall had persuaded her of the benefit of doing so in order to escape her family.

In Season 4 it is implied that Naomi and Shiv's husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), are in a sexual relationship, and although Shiv tells Kendall of this development, it is not brought up when they meet with Naomi and her family to persuade Nan to take their offer.

In a battle of wills the children try to predict how much they can afford to pay the Pierce family for the media conglomerate, and they try to go above whatever number their father might have suggested in his original deal with PGM.

The Roy siblings are successful in making a deal with Pierce, and Logan is left furious by the outcome. In a brief phone call with them he mockingly congratulates them on "saying the biggest number."

It is not yet clear how the acquisition of PGM might influence the Roy siblings' plans against their father, nor is it certain that the deal will go through as it all hinges on the trio liquidating their shares in Waystar RoyCo to get ahead.

Whether Naomi's implied relationship with Tom may spell trouble for the siblings in the future is yet to be seen, though it could be that their meeting was simply for business given the circumstances around the sale.

Succession Season 4 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.