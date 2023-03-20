'Succession' Season 4 Release Time and Episode Schedule: What to Know

The battle for Waystar Royco is in its final stretch as Succession will soon begin its fourth and last season.

HBO's critically acclaimed show has become a sensational hit among viewers since 2018, but creator Jesse Armstrong decided to end things on a high by bringing the Roy family drama to a close.

Fans may therefore be wondering when exactly the new episodes will be released, and what the Season 4 schedule might be. Well, look no further.

What Time Will Succession Season 4 Air on HBO?

Succession Season 4 will follow on from the third season's dramatic twist, which saw siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) get their control of Waystar Royco revoked.

The trio had been planning to stop their father, Logan (Brian Cox), from selling the company to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), but the media titan was tipped off to his children's plan by Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

Now, the three are hoping to find another way to take down their father, but unlike previous seasons they are going to work together to try and make it happen. Thus ensues a power struggle between the family members as they begin to imagine what will happen once the sale goes through.

Succession's fourth season will premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and at that time it will also become available on the network's streaming platform, HBO Max.

In the U.S., 9 p.m. ET converts to 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. AKDT, and 4 p.m. HDT.

How Many Episodes Will Succession Season 4 Have?

So far, every season of Succession has had 10 episodes and that will continue with its fourth season. The HBO drama will therefore end with 40 episodes in total.

Succession will premiere with the first episode of its fourth season and it will air on a weekly basis on the network.

So anyone who is interested in bingeing the final season will have to wait until the entire season is out in order to watch it from beginning to end in one sitting.

For those curious to know when that might be, see below for the exact release schedule for every episode of Season 4.

Succession Season 4 Release Schedule:

Episode 1 - March 26

Episode 2 - April 2

Episode 3 - April 9

Epispde 4 - April 16

Episode 5 - April 23

Episode 6 - April 30

Episode 7 - May 7

Episode 8 - May 14

Episode 9 - May 21

Episode 10 - May 28

Succession Season 4 premieres on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.