Succession is known for its toxic relationships, whether they're romantic, like Shiv and Tom's marriage, or familial, like Logan's bond with his son Kendall. But perhaps the most unexpected one was Roman and Gerri's will-they-or-won't-they relationship.

It was revealed earlier in the season that Roman (Kieran Culkin) had an interest in Logan's General Counsel at Waystar Royco (J. Smith-Cameron), and things got quite heated with them when Gerri learned how much Roman enjoyed her berating him and calling him filthy names.

Things went south between them in Season 3 when Roman sent Gerri an intimate photo, only to accidentally send it to his father instead, who then torpedoed their would-be romance. When Logan later triumphed over the children in the finale, Gerri chose to remain loyal to him, which put her and Roman's bond on shaky ground.

Culkin and Smith-Cameron told Newsweek what fans of the HBO hit series can expect from the pair in Season 4, which will be the show's final run.

Kieran Culkin and J. Smith-Cameron Tease Roman and Gerri Relationship in 'Succession' Season 4

Both Culkin and Smith-Cameron were mindful of spoilers when reflecting on the way in which Roman and Gerri's relationship develops in the season, but things look set to be "icy" between them after the events of Season 3.

Culkin said that although he "can't really talk too much on it," he enjoyed the ambiguity of Roman and Gerri's bond: "What I like about the show in general is there's not a lot of heavy leaning into anything.

"These people aren't actually going to say how they feel because they don't really know, nor do they have the tools. So I don't think Roman really fully understands what he feels for Gerri, and I don't think he thinks about it too much.

"I don't really understand what is going on there, so that's always fun to see that sort of grey-ish odd area in general on the show."

He then added: "I can't, won't, don't want to reveal too much."

Smith-Cameron was also careful in the way she described what happens between her and Culkin's characters, saying: "At the end of our the third season they're very much on the outs and they both feel betrayed by each other, and not that much time has passed.

"I would say a few weeks have passed and I think it's quite icy at the start. So without giving anything away [...] there's a lot, I can tell you that there's a lot between them that happens."

"I can't tell you the nature of it, sorry about that. But they there's definitely a lot of dynamic between them," she teased.

Succession Fans Should Be Worried for Gerri

While Smith-Cameron was determined not to give too much away, she did admit that viewers better keep an eye on Gerri because she's "in a dangerous limbo" that may spell tragedy for her.

"When the season starts, Gerri is on very shaky ground because she's not on terra firma with either Logan or Roman," the actor said. "And I think she's casting about to kind of see where it's safe to step.

"She's in a dangerous limbo almost the whole season, that's her thing, and if I were watching it I would be worried for her. I would be concerned for her.

"Like she's started the whole season [with Logan saying], 'get me, Gerri, Gerri will know. Gerri will fix it' and this time it's a quick free fall for Gerri so we'll see."

Smith-Cameron did, however, add that Gerri "feels satisfied at the end" of the season, though she wouldn't specify how or why.

Kieran Culkin Compares Jesse Armstrong to an Ex

Culkin also spoke of learning the show was coming to an end, with the actor explaining that creator Jesse Armstrong took a long time to finally reveal to the cast that it would all be over.

"It was like a tease all year, Jesse told us at the start of the season that it might be the end but it might not, so we spent the whole year going 'will he, won't he?' Culkin explained. "It felt like 50/50 all season."

The actor explained that the final season's third episode felt "very different" to anything they had done before, and because of this the cast felt that perhaps there was hope for more.

"There was this feeling of Jesse's not gonna want to let go with that. He's gonna want to keep this going, and then we sort of feel like there's gonna be a [season] 5," Culkin said.

"We'd get little hints, a producer would say something like 'we're thinking about that for next season.' We'd be like 'what was that? Next season?' and they'd be like 'oh no, it's nothing.'

"So there were all these little hints about, like it's definitely done or it might come back, and then I think towards the end it started to really feel like the end, but some people were in a bit of denial."

The actor explained that his co-star Sarah Snook, who portrays Roman's sister Shiv, struggled the most with accepting the show was over: "Snook maintained the entire season, she's like 'there's gonna be a 5' she just was unwavering, like 'there will definitely be a [season] 5.'

"I was like, 'I'm hearing from everybody that we're wrapping up, they're apparently gonna start selling pieces of the set.' She goes: 'Yeah, I heard that too. There's gonna be a 5.' She was so sure.

"So I think by the time the announcement came and Jessie told us, we did the table reading for episode 10 right before we were about to shoot it. We were about to wrap up 9, and he told us it was the end, and people had different reactions."

"Mine was sort of like 'we had this 8-month build up to it so it's like 'OK, good.' I just wanted an answer," he added.

"I would have liked a 5 for sure, but I just also wanted an answer. I would like some closure. It's like don't just say, for eight months you're gonna break up with me, just freaking break up with me, you know?"

Despite this, Culkin said of the ending: "It also feels satisfying, it feels like I want more as a viewer and I feel like I want more creatively and I feel like I want more personally, but maybe that's a nice feeling."

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.