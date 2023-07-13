News

'Suits' Star Rick Hoffman Gushes About Meghan Markle's Wedding in Clip

By
News Royal Family Prince Harry Meghan Markle Suits

Suits star Rick Hoffman describing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "otherworldly" wedding as "the best weekend" has gone viral on TikTok.

The Duchess of Sussex invited a group of her former co-stars to her May 2018 royal wedding, and the actors spent a weekend together in Britain. E! News later interviewed Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht about the experience, and footage has resurfaced on TikTok.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman
Main picture: Meghan Markle waves to crowds alongside Prince Harry during their carriage procession after their May 2018 royal wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England. Inset bottom left: Rick Hoffman arrives at the chapel for the service. His praise for the "otherworldly" ceremony has gone viral. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage

The clip, liked more than 60,000 times and with over 480,000 views, was posted by TikTok user @imissdonnapaulsen five days ago. It is captioned: "Rick is so cute in the intro."

Hoffman, who played Louis Litt in the show, said: "Oh, the royal wedding. We went and we had the best weekend you could possibly... I don't think I could have had a better weekend. We had the most fun weekend."

One comment on the TikTok video reads: "Once in a lifetime event! it must have been so, so cool."

Meghan and Harry were married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, the same venue as Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 and Queen Elizabeth II's committal in September 2022.

Elsewhere in the E! interview, Hoffman added: "I would say the entire ceremony was just like... the whole thing was otherworldly. You felt like you were in another time.

"You felt like you were dreaming at times. It was gorgeous from beginning to end," he said. "We had an amazing experience, and I never will forget that ever."

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in the show, was interviewed alongside Sarah Rafferty and said: "I was at the luncheon and I was talking to someone named Harry—'cause I met four of them, no joke—and this little man came up to me and he said, 'I just want to let you know I'm the Queen's page, and I love Harvey and I love Suits.'"

"I met a lot of their friends and family and some polo players," Macht added. "It was just great to integrate into their world and see how their culture works, and they were all witty and intelligent and charming. It was a lovely day."

And Macht gave the impression it was a bonding experience for the cast: "We all gathered as a Suits family, shared three days there and had a ball. We had a dance party and the kids were all together and we had a great time."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC