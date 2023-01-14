Sunny, the Dog Who Loves 'Sitting Around Looking Cute' Wins Pet of the Week

This week we've heard how one woman ended a relationship because her other half didn't like her dogs and melted as a golden retriever took a "small bite" from his owner's sandwich.

Winner

Our winner this week is adorable shih-poo Sunny.

Submitted by Barbara Samuels from Southern New Jersey, Sunny is her daughter's dog or her "grand dog."

"My daughter's friend didn't want him anymore and gave him to my daughter," Samuels told Newsweek.

The shih-poo breed is a cross between a shih tzu and a toy poodle dog. With a hypoallergenic coat, these intelligent little dogs are known to be loyal and affectionate lap dogs.

"His favorite things are riding in the car, taking walks and having snacks," said Samuels.

"Oh yes, and sitting around looking cute," she added. "I love how he spins in circles when I return home."

Finalists

Our first finalists this week are a whole group of adorable pets. English Mastiff Rousey and her puppies were submitted by Carol Martin Reeves from Independence, Missouri.

Reeves first had two male English Mastiffs: "Originally my husband had me get an English Mastiff because he works for the railroad and wanted me to have one for protection. I fell in love with Tank. He is so loving and protective. A year later I got his brother Bear," she told Newsweek.

A social breed that loves being with people, Reeves loved the Mastiff so much that they bought two-year-old Rousey in 2020 with the hope of having puppies.

On November 25, 2022, Rousey gave birth two five healthy female puppies. The first litter she has taken care of, Reeves is besotted with them. "It wears you out," she said. "But it is worth it. They are the funniest bunch of little pups. Sassy and playful."

Next on our list this week is emotional support dog Toby who lives with owner Cheryl Johnston in Menasha, Wisconsin.

"My previous dog Simon was killed right outside my apartment by a neighbor dog. It was a horrific event in my life. Standing there and watching him killed and not being able to help," Johnston told Newsweek. "I had vowed never to own another dog until my daughter found Toby's picture on a rescue site. When I went to a meet and great, Toby jumped up right into my arms."

"He chose me as his owner," she said. "I felt as if Simon sent him to me. It was love at first sight."

Our final star pet this week is eight-year-old Colt who lives in Austin.

Submitted by his "grandma" Yolanda Gianandrea, she told Newsweek: "[He] loves swimming at the lake and spending time with his grandma because I spoil him with homemade treats and we go to the dog park everyday when he visits me."

A rescue dog, Colt has been given up twice, but Gianandrea says it hasn't impacted his personality: "In spite of being given up twice he is a happy dog who is always ready to go anywhere," she said.

