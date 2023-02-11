Super Bowl Betting Apps: Best Bonuses, Offers for Chiefs-Eagles

Sat, Feb 11, 2023
Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and we've put together a list of Super Bowl betting apps, including the top bonuses and promos for new players. Any sports bettor who plans on placing a bet on the biggest game of the year should absolutely take a few minutes to look over the offers on our list and decide which promos offer what they're looking for.

Each of the Super Bowl betting apps that have made our list brings a unique new user offer. This includes bonus bets, a bet on the sportsbook or another offer. These sports betting apps also have in-app promos and odds boosts available for Super Bowl 57, which you can access after signing up.

One of the most important things to keep in mind when you're considering any of the sports betting apps below is that some offers have a different deposit requirement than others. Additionally, each sportsbook has more offers available to all players, which you'll have access to after your register for an account.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets from DraftKings Sportsbook

The new user promo available from DraftKings Sportsbook gives prospective bettors the chance to bet $5, get $200 guaranteed in bonus bets. That means even if your first $5+ cash wager settles as a loss, you will receive a 40x return no matter what. DraftKings is also offering bettors the chance to choose any betting market as part of this offer.

If you want to bet on the Eagles' or Chiefs' money line and back that team to win the game, you can do so. If you'd rather bet on a player like Miles Sanders to rush for 100+ yards, DraftKings will allow you to do so. You will earn a cash profit and your bet back if your first cash bet wins. DraftKings Sportsbook will issue $200 in bonus bets to your account win or lose, which you'll be able to use on Super Bowl 57 and other games this week.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,250 or $1,500 Bet On Caesars

One critical thing to note about Caesars Sportsbook before diving in to the details of their new user promo is that the sportsbook has three different offers available. The mechanics of each offer are similar, as Caesars Sportsbook will issue a bet credit to your account if your first cash bet settles as a loss. In most states, the Full Caesar offer is available, which includes a $1,250 bet on Caesars, 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. You can use these credits for hotel stays and more.

Players in Ohio can get an even more lucrative $1,500 bet on Caesars when they sign up for a new account. Bettors in Maryland can turn a wager of $20-$100 into a $100 guaranteed bet credit that will convey win or lose. If a Maryland bettor wagers $100+, they can receive a bet credit of up to $1,500 if their first cash bet loses. Caesars also has a plethora of odds boosts and some great in-app promos that will convey sizable returns in bet credits with a winning qualifying bet.

Register for the $1,250 Full Caesar offer with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL. If you're in Ohio, sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET. If you are in Maryland, register with Caesars MD promo code NEWSWEEKPICS.

$3,000 No-Sweat Super Bowl Bet and Kick of Destiny From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has ramped up their efforts to attract new bettors with a standout $3,000 no-sweat bet offer. New players can bet up to $3,000 on any game or player betting market, receiving bonus bets if their first cash bet settles as a loss. If a new bettor's first bet wins, the no-sweat bet will go away, as it will not have been needed. For example, if you bet $2,600 on the Eagles to win Super Bowl 57 and they do, you'll get back this wager and receive a cash profit. However, if the Chiefs were to win, you'd receive $2,600 in bonus bets to use on other games.

There's another huge offer available to all FanDuel users. This comes by way of "The Kick of Destiny" promo, which has a jackpot of $10,000,000 in bonus bets. If you opt-into this promo and wager $5+ ahead of Super Bowl 57, you'll be entered to win. If Rob Gronkowski kicks the Kick of Destiny, you'll earn a share of the bonus bets jackpot.

Secure a $3,000 no-sweat first bet with FanDuel Sportsbook when you sign up for an account.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits and Early Payout Offers From bet365

One offer on our list of Super Bowl betting apps comes with a 200-1 guaranteed return. This promo comes from bet365, which is offering new players the chance to bet $1, get $200 in bet credits win or lose. You could potentially wager $1 on either team to win, cover the spread or the teams to combine to go over the total points line. If you'd rather wager on a player prop like Patrick Mahomes to throw for 3+ touchdowns, you can do that instead.

As if a $200 guaranteed return weren't enough, bet365 also has some great in-app promos, including multiple versions of an early payout promo. Bettors who opt-into the NFL early payout promo and place a money line bet will receive an early payout if the team of their choice takes a 17+ point lead at any point in the game.

Bet $1, get $200 in bet credits when you register for a bet365 account and bet on Super Bowl 57. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer for Super Bowl 57

The final new user promo from one of the best Super Bowl betting apps is a $1,000 first-bet offer from BetMGM. This promo gives any new user the backing of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit in addition to your first cash wager. However, BetMGM would issue up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first cash bet settles as a loss.

For example, you could wager $100 on the Chiefs to cover the spread in Super Bowl 57. If they fail to do so, you would receive $100 in bonus bets to use on other games. As part of this offer, BetMGM will issue the bonus bets as five $20 bonus bets, which you could use on multiple games this week.

Sign up with BetMGM promo code NEWSWEEK to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for Super Bowl 57.

