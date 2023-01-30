The Super Bowl History of Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVII will have the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs facing off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The NFC and AFC champions, who were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences as they headed into the postseason, will meet February 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.

The $455 million stadium, which opened in 2006 and has been dubbed "the Big Toaster," has hosted the Super Bowl two previous times, in 2008 and 2015. The halftime show will feature the long-awaited return of Rihanna, with her first live performance in more than five years.

When Did the Eagles Last Go to the Super Bowl?

The Eagles were previously in the Super Bowl in 2018, when they won a high-scoring game against the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Super Bowl LII, which was played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, saw Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles have the game of his life to claim the MVP award. He threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns, while receiver Corey Clement had four catches for 100 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' Tom Brady threw for a whopping 505 yards and three touchdowns, despite his team's losing effort.

The game will also be remembered for one of the Super Bowl's most audacious trick plays. Foles served up the "Philly Special," in which he lined up as a receiver at the last moment and duly caught the ball in the end zone, without a Patriots player in sight.

The Eagles have had two previous Super Bowl appearances, which both ended in defeat. They lost 24-21 to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, and before that they were in 1981's Super Bowl XV, losing 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders.

When Did the Kansas City Chiefs Last Go to Super Bowl?

This will be the Chiefs' fifth Super Bowl game, and two of their previous appearances were in the past three years.

They have made the AFC Championship game a regular visit, with five in a row, and this is the third time they have won it for a ticket to the season's big finale.

The last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl was in 2021, when they lost 31-9 to a Tom Brady–inspired Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was after they had ended a 50-year drought in winning the big prize, turning over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in 2020. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP as he helped engineer that comeback win.

You have to go back to the origins of the Super Bowl for the Chiefs' other appearances. In the game's first-ever match, in 1967, Bart Starr led the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 victory.

The Chiefs were back in 1970 for Super Bowl IV, where they had their only other win, beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. Quarterback Len Dawson was named MVP.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: Fox

Streaming: FuboTV

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.