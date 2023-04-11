Why This Year's Superbloom Looks Better Than Ever

California is seeing a spectacular superbloom after months of heavy rainfall.

In particular, areas of Lancaster, in northern Los Angeles County, are decorated with vibrant displays of poppies—a phenomenon not seen since 2019.

Superblooms like this only happen rarely, when the conditions are just right.

They occur when there is a lot of rainfall, paired with the right amount of sunshine.

When this happens, native wildflowers such as poppies—which usually lay dormant in the soil—all bloom at once. This creates a phenomenon where carpets of brightly colored flowers spread across the state. This can even occur in the state's deserts, where one would not usually expect to see flowers.

A picture shows people walking amongst poppies blooming in the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, on April 6, 2023 FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor/Getty

This year, California has seen a spate of wet weather from December into the early spring. The state was battered by severe storms that caused flooding and disruption.

It is believed this bout of wet weather is responsible for the beautiful blooms.

The bright orange flowers have appeared in many fields and meadows across the state.

Tourists are pictured at the poppy superbloom in Lancaster on April 6 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty

Botanist Nick Jensen, Conservation Program director for the California Native Plant Society, previously told Newsweek:"Every time we see a superbloom, it is a gift because of the number of conditions that must perfectly align. Some of those we understand, some remain part of nature's beautiful mysteries."

Orange poppies are pictured blooming in Lancaster, California on April 6 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty

The last California superbloom took place in 2019, and was one the most colorful the state had seen in years. In some places it was so bright that the bloom could be seen from space. This superbloom also followed a particularly wet season in California, between November to March.

At the time, an enormous number of poppies stretched across the Walker Canyon and Santa Monica Mountains. Tourists flocked to the area to capture photographs of the rare sight.

Following the months of heavy rain in the state, experts already predicted that in some places, this year's superbloom could be "really spectacular."

"There's been enough rain spread out this winter, that it's reasonable to predict there is going to be awe and wonder," Jensen said, talking to Newsweek in February.

There are however multiple factors associated with a superbloom, and this means they can be difficult to predict.

"There's not a linear relationship between overall precipitation amounts and super blooms," Jensen said. "They really depend on a number of factors, and overall precipitation is only one of those factors. Scientists are still trying to understand what makes some years greater than others. Conclusions are that it involves the amount of precipitation, timing of precipitation, and the interaction between precipitation and temperature."

