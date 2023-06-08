Relationships

Boyfriend's Frugal Supermarket Hack Horrifies Internet: 'Embarrassment'

You can get "the ick" in a relationship for many reasons, and it would seem a lot users of TikTok have turned against one woman's boyfriend for his "frugal" behavior in a video.

In the clip posted by @savingforboba, a man can be seen peeling bananas in a supermarket in Australia before placing them on the scales to weigh them The text reads, "How my frugal boyfriend saves money on his bananas," while the caption reads, "the second-hand embarrassment tho." The video has been viewed over 821,000 times.

"Major red flag, get out of that relationship asap!!" said one user, while another commented, "Save yourself the pain and suffering now. Leave him."

Couple in supermarket
A stock image of a couple turned away from each other. A boyfriend's frugal supermarket hack has given his the girlfriend "the ick". shironosov/Getty Images

The phenomenon of "the ick" can stop a blossoming relationship in its tracks, and the reasons range from clapping when a plane lands, to not washing socks regularly enough. The term "the ick" was first coined in an episode of TV show Ally McBeal.

Dating expert Hayley Quinn explained, "It's a dating term that means you get a sudden cringe feeling when you have romantic contact with someone: and become almost immediately put off by them." If things are going well, then suddenly the way they eat a sandwich makes you run for the hills, then you are experiencing 'the ick'"

Some users didn't find the video as awkward as others. "I do the same, but without the bag for even more money saved," said one user. "Dude will have more money than all of us. Very smart man," said another.

"'The ick' is[,,,]a very strong gut reaction, either to the mannerisms of the person or the way they behave," said relationship counselor Gurpreet Singh in an article in Cosmopolitan. "It could be that you've picked something up in their value system that's completely different from yours; the way they laugh or tell a joke might completely irritate you, or it could even be just their look or smell.

"There are a whole variety of reasons why 'the ick' develops, but it's a deep feeling that this person isn't somebody you want to be with.

"Feeling 'the ick' doesn't mean that the person you're dating has done anything wrong," adds Gurpreet. "They're just the way they are and it might just irritate you."

Newsweek has reached out to @savingforboba via email for comment.

Have you noticed any red flags that made you end a relationship? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

