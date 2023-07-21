Man's 'Wholesome' Way of Trying To Boost Wife's Business Goes Viral

Receiving support for our endeavors from a partner is an essential requirement for many people in a relationship. One couple showing that this is an important part of their relationship has gone viral on TikTok.

In the sweet video, posted by @knots_by_jak and filmed from behind a market booth, a man approaches and appears to look at the crochet items for sale.

"My husband pretending to be a customer at my market booth so more people would want to stop by," explains the text on the video which has received over 585,000 views and 61,000 likes.

A couple hugging. A supportive husband has melted hearts on TikTok. fizkes/Getty Images

"Us trying to put the 'law of attraction' theory to work," reads the caption.

Feeling supported by your partner increases feelings of intimacy and trust, and an absence of support can lead to issues in a relationship.

"People differ in how they want to be supported and problems arise when one partner does not meet the needs or expectations of the other," explains an article from relationship therapists at Our Relationship.

"For example, a partner more in tune with feelings may share emotions when looking for support; however, if the other partner is not as emotional, he/she may respond in a way that feels unsupported, invalidated, or dismissed."

Unconditional support is considered "to be a pure form of love because the one giving support does it for their partner and not for themselves," according to authors Rob Pascale, Ph.D., and Louis H. Primavera, Ph.D. in an article for Psychology Today.

"Remember, supportiveness in all its forms is reciprocal. If the relationship is even-handed, the amount you give is roughly equal to what you get back," said Pascale and Primavera. "If you're there to help when needed, you'll likely be repaid in your time of need. And as a final point, each of us has a responsibility for our partner's well-being, and they have every right to expect that from us—just as we have a right to expect support from our partner.​"

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"So wholesome," said one user, while another wrote: "We love supportive husbands."

"Okay but this TOTALLY WORKS. At our booth a couple weekends ago it was always either empty or packed because people saw others shopping," commented another TikTok user.

"Supportive partners are the best!" said another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @knots_by_jak via Instagram for comment.

