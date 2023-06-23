Supreme Court Hands Biden a Win on Immigration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Biden administration to restore guidelines that would order Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport immigrants who pose a national security threat.

The court determined in an 8-1 ruling that the Republican state attorneys general in Texas and Louisiana lacked standing, or legal right, to challenge enforcement policies by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes instructions for ICE to detain and deport certain immigrants, with a focus on those who committed serious crimes, according to the majority opinion written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"In sum, the States have brought an extraordinarily unusual lawsuit. They want a federal court to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policies so as to make more arrests," Kavanaugh wrote in the opinion along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, while Justice Samuel Alito dissented.

"Federal courts have not traditionally entertained that kind of lawsuit; indeed, the States cite no precedent for a lawsuit like this."

President Joe Biden speaks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Biden administration to restore guidelines that would order Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deport immigrants who pose a national security threat to the country. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The ruling also restricts the rules by which states may challenge federal policies that they are critical of.

The ruling also warned of the consequences of the demands by Texas and Louisiana, saying, "if the Court green-lighted this suit, we could anticipate complaints in future years about alleged Executive Branch under-enforcement of any similarly worded laws—whether they be drug laws, gun laws, obstruction of justice laws, or the like.

"We decline to start the Federal Judiciary down that uncharted path. Our constitutional system of separation of powers 'contemplates a more restricted role for Article III courts,'" it added.

The decision is a major win for President Joe Biden and his administration as they have repeatedly argued that, because of limited resources, they need to prioritize which migrants should be detained and deported, according to CNN.

Texas and Louisiana alleged in their lawsuit that Biden's immigration policy had a direct negative impact because of increased costs for services such as education and health care.

In 2021, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it will carry out the Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law signed by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas in September of that year.

"Today is an important step forward in ensuring that our workforce is empowered to exercise its prosecutorial discretion and focus its enforcement efforts on those who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security," Mayorkas said at the time.

"DHS will carry out our mission to safeguard our country justly and humanely. In making our enforcement decisions, we will focus our efforts on the greatest threats while also recognizing that the majority of undocumented noncitizens, who have been here for many years and who have contributed positively to our country's well-being, are not priorities for removal."

Newsweek reached out to the offices of the state attorneys general of Texas and Louisiana by email for comment.