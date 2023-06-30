Affirmative action, a policy crucial in rectifying injustices and promoting equal opportunities for marginalized individuals, has been set back decades. With the its 6-3 decision to diminish the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions, the Supreme Court has undermined our strides in fostering a fairer and more inclusive nation.

Despite their ruling, we must continue to recognize the significance of race and ethnicity in the admissions process.

Currently, there is a prevalent push for a "color-blind" society. I often hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech quoted, with an emphasis on the line that individuals should "not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

But to the Black community, King's words don't indicate that color doesn't matter. We still recognize the significance of color in our lived experiences. That's why we need to know the backstory of why race is still an essential consideration in the admissions process.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

We must remember the Black community historically had to establish their own universities, churches, and businesses because they were systematically barred from entering the white ones. And policies like redlining kept many Black people separated from access to equal education or building generational wealth. Acknowledging this history and its enduring impact helps make sense of where we are today.

Also, like corporations, colleges and universities are not immune to the unequal systems that keep generational power, privilege, and wealth within the same families. The law may say these systems are illegal, but many institutions still operate under a mindset perpetuating inequalities.

For example, without considering race, one of the only significant factors separating applicants aside from their academic performance becomes an applicant's "legacy" status—whether one's family has a history of attending a particular college or university. But this concept is alienating and unjust for many Black Americans, because our parents and grandparents were denied the same opportunities we aspire to attain.

We need policies that challenge this mentality. It's easy to say, "I don't see a person's color; I only see their qualifications." But as noble as that sounds, the sentiment is misguided because it doesn't address the legacy of racism that kept the Black community from achieving those qualifications then—and still holds many back today.

In the 1980s, Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois, took a chance on admitting me—a Black male with average grades, because race factored into the school's decision. This enabled me, a non-legacy applicant, to enroll, become the first Black student body president and successfully graduate. It is a shame stories like this will now be limited because of this ruling.

But even worse, it suggests that race or color has no inherent value. Color-blindness says, "What you have that makes you unique isn't worth consideration."

So instead of advocating for color-blindness, I urge us to embrace the concept of being "color-blessed." Being color-blessed says, "We celebrate your race or color because the beauty and diversity you bring matters to the gorgeous bouquet of humanity."

Being color-blessed is part of a concept I call Gracism. Where racism seeks to discriminate and destroy, Gracism calls us to a posture that says, "I will celebrate with you. I will consider you. I will heal with you."

Racial healing requires acknowledging the harm done, repairing the injury, and building trust. Unfortunately, centuries of systemic barriers, unequal access to resources, and limited opportunities inflicted lasting damage on the educational landscape of Black communities for generations. By excluding race as a factor for consideration, we risk perpetuating past injustices while also slowing progress toward a more just and inclusive future.

This decision by the Supreme Court on affirmative action will have profound implications for our society. But regardless of their ruling, including race and ethnicity in the admissions process is a crucial step toward being color-blessed and a tangible act of reparations.

Dr. David Anderson is a pastor, author, and founder and president of Gracism Global.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.