Supreme Court Trump Case Pits Biden Against Democrats

A lawsuit from former president Donald Trump's era is now a headache for the Biden administration which has opposed a case by members of the president's own party.

The Biden administration has opposed Carnahan v. Maloney, a lawsuit to grant a minority group of Congressional lawmakers the power to probe a president's actions. The decision is now up to the Supreme Court of the United States, which on Monday agreed to hear the case, first filed in 2017 by Congressional Democrats.

If the Democrats win, it could grant future minority lawmakers the ability to probe a president's actions even without enough votes to issue a subpoena.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Following suit from the Trump administration, the Biden administration has also opposed a case filed by members of his own party in 2017. Alex Wong/Getty Images

What Is the Case?

Carnahan v. Maloney was filed in 2017 when a group of congressional Democrats requested that the Trump administration provide records about how Trump developed a government-owned building blocks away from the White House into a hotel. Foreign leaders and GOP officials often stayed at the hotel during Trump's presidency, according to a report by USA Today.

The General Services Administration provided unredacted documents regarding a 2013 agreement between the GSA and a Trump business that allowed the Trumps to renovate the building, according to an article by CBS News. However, despite receiving the documents, the Democrats requested more information, which the GSA declined.

How Is the Supreme Court Involved?

A federal trial court in Washington, D.C., dismissed the lawsuit a year after it was filed, but the decision was reversed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a split vote.

On Monday, the Supreme Court granted a writ of certiorari, agreeing to hear the appeal.

What Is at Stake?

The Biden administration has opposed the lawsuit, following on from the Trump administration. While the Trump administration initially declined to provide the requested documents, the Biden administration has claimed that ruling in the Democrats' favor could bring forth a slew of cases that become a distraction for the sitting president.

"A congressional minority—'or even an ideological fringe of the minority'—could bring cases to 'distract and harass executive agencies and their most senior officials,'" the Biden administration said when opposing the appeal to the Supreme Court in November, according to the USA Today report.

If SCOTUS rules in favor of the Democrat lawmakers, Congress will have more power to investigate a sitting president in the future, even without the votes needed for a subpoena. Considering that Congress is often closely divided, subpoenaing a president is relatively rare, only happening a handful of times in U.S. history.

Congress often uses subpoenas to require testimony or information when it's not provided voluntarily.

Attorney and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani said if the Supreme Court rules in the Democrats' favor, it could lead to problems in the future.

"Giving the minority party in Congress, or even a single member, the power to demand information from the president is problematic. First, there are issues [with the] constitutional separation of powers. Though Congress does have legislative oversight over the executive branch, this would push the limits to the extreme," Rahmani told Newsweek.

"Second, it would create a whole host of practical problems if one fringe member of Congress could challenge presidential actions. That's why the Department of Justice under both the Trump and Biden administrations is opposing this lawsuit, to protect the autonomy of the executive branch from interference by a minority in the legislature."