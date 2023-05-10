'I Should Not Be Alive Today:' Woman Defies Death After Tree Crushes Car

A woman who miraculously escaped death said the experience has given her a new lease of life.

Grace Frost was dubbed a "medical miracle" by doctors after a full-grown ash tree crashed through the windshield of her car.

"I remember driving and everything just went dark," she told Newsweek. "The sound was deafening."

Despite her car being completely destroyed, the 24 year old escaped with just a broken leg and bruises. However, the experience has completely changed her perspective, giving her a "new sense of meaning and purpose."

"I was told I should not be alive today," Frost said. "I have been embracing each moment of life with warmth and admiration."

Main image, Grace Frost's car is pictured after a tree crashed through its windscreen and, inset, a picture of Frost. She was dubbed a "medical miracle" by doctors after surviving the incident. Grace Frost/Katonah Fire Department

Near-Death Experiences

According to Scientific American, near-death experiences are triggered during a life-threatening moment. This can be anything from a car crash to a deadly infection, with NDE survivors coming from a range of backgrounds and belief systems.

The number of NDEs is difficult to track, but it's estimated that 10 to 20 percent of people have experienced one. Some say their lives "flashed before their eyes," while others report bizarre dreams, their soul "separating from their body" or an overwhelming sense of peace.

Although they're often dismissed by the medical profession, studies show that near-death experiences can have a profound emotional impact on survivors.

A 2022 study conducted by Johns Hopkins University found that people who had experienced an NDE were less afraid of death and developed a new appreciation for life.

While some believe that NDEs are evidence of an afterlife, research suggests that the lucid images and heightened feelings are caused by the brain slowly shutting down. Nevertheless, the experience can be transformative.

Grace Frost was driving at 40 miles per hour when a tree fell and hit her car's windshield in New York State on 23 January, 2023. Grace Frost

'I Went Into Survival Mode'

Frost lives in Connecticut, but the accident occurred in New York State. It was about 23:30 on January 26 and the mental health worker was heading home after a late shift.

As the manager of an adult psychiatric unit, Frost had stayed behind to give a new patient a tour of the ward and show them to their room.

Although it was raining that night, there was no wind or other signs of dangerous weather.

Frost said she was driving along when she realized she could no longer see the streetlights ahead of her.

Frost had to be cut out of the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. Grace Frost

"I thought to myself 'how weird,'" she said. "This must have been when

the tree was right in front of my windshield."

The impact happened in the blink of an eye. She remembers glass flying everywhere and her personal belongings were scattered. The windshield of her Toyota 4Runner had caved in, trapping her in the vehicle.

"All I could see was crushed glass, smoke, and my airbags," she said. "It felt like I was stuck in a pile of rubble."

The force of the tree had stopped the car in its tracks. The dashboard had caved in and was inches away from Frost's legs, while what was left of her windshield was inches from her face.

As she'd slammed on the brakes out of instinct, she also suffered a severe fracture in her right knee.

Frost always assumed she'd panic in a situation such as this, but instead, she felt calm.

"I remember opening my eyes and thinking 'this is bad, but I need to

get through it,'" she said. "My body and mind instantly went into survival mode."

Frost's Toyota 4Runner before the accident. Grace Frost

'My Life Flashed Before My Eyes'

The moment Frost saw smoke, she attempted to climb out of the car, but the driver's side door would not open. She tried to take her foot off the brake but it caused the car to roll forward, pushing the dashboard and windshield closer to her body.

Fortunately, her phone was nearby. She called 911, but she couldn't get service. Although she wasn't ready to give up, she believed death was inevitable.

"I'd never understood the saying 'my life flashed before my eyes' until that

moment," she said. "It felt as if I was watching a movie of my life. Everyone I have ever loved, childhood memories, all of it, cycled through my mind as if saying goodbye to me."

To survive, Frost had to keep her broken leg pressed against the brake. The movement of the car would have caused the remaining dashboard and windshield to cave in, likely killing her.

She tried 911 a second time and managed to get through. However, she was forced to keep her injured leg on the pedal for 20 minutes while she waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Frost's car was destroyed in the crash. Grace Frost

'I Am a Living Medical Miracle'

Drivers passing by saw Frost and ran to help. Some people tried to reach into the car and pull the emergency brake to take the pressure off her leg, but were unsuccessful.

Once the paramedics and EMTs arrived at the scene, they rushed to get Frost out of the vehicle, using the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool that is used to cut through cars and rip open vehicles' doors to release stricken occupants.

They slid Frost onto a stretcher and she was taken to the trauma ward at Westchester Medical Hospital in New York. She said the doctors and nurses were expecting her to be close to death, describing their response as "surreal."

"I remember it all happening so fast," she said. "I was put onto a surgical bed and there were nurses and doctors cutting all of my clothes off, giving me IVs, shining flashlights into my eyes, and inspecting every part of my body for injury."

Over the next three days, she would receive x-rays and medical scans. She suffered whiplash from the airbags and her face, scalp, hands and back were covered in abrasions.

She was washing shattered glass out of her hair for two weeks after the collision, but fortunately, her broken knee was the worst of her injuries.

"I was told by healthcare professionals that I am a living medical miracle," Frost said.

Frost says she no longer takes life for granted. Grace Frost

'Never Take Anything for Granted'

Frost's leg will take roughly 10 months to fully heal, so she is adapting to life in a wheelchair for now. Despite the trauma, Frost said the accident has led to a more positive outlook.

"You could look at my situation and say I am unlucky because of what has happened," she said. "But this accident has given me the time and space to reflect on my life and where I want to go from here."

She is using her experience as an opportunity to grow, and said it has given her a new sense of meaning and purpose.

"I believe I was gifted with more time on this Earth, and I intend to celebrate the small moments in life the way I celebrate the big ones," Frost said. "You truly never know when life could end, so never take anything for granted."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.