'Do Not Insult Our Foods': Sushi Restaurant Issues Warning to Customers

A sushi restaurant in Canada has sparked debate after posting a sign urging customers not to add soy sauce to their food.

The poster at the mall restaurant Sushi J in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, was posted on Reddit where it has had thousands of reactions.

The sign read: "Please do not insult our foods by extra soy sauce. May not seem a big deal but it's destroying our sushi quality and 20-year career."

A local customer shared a picture of the sign asking for people's thoughts, and many were split on the idea.

"I get their sentiment, but that sign is dramatic as hell," said one commenter. While another wrote: "If I can't eat what I want the way I want it I likely wouldn't go there."

Sushi J sign
A picture of the sign that implores customers at the Canadian sushi stand not to order extra soy sauce. mushroomappreciation/Reddit

Kai Kim is the owner of Sushi J and told Newsweek: "First of all, most people misunderstand soy sauce. Because it's named 'soy sauce.' But in fact it's not a sauce. It's closer to extract."

The liquid condiment has a strong umami taste and is traditionally made from a fermented paste of soybeans and wheat.

Often used in recipes or as an accompaniment for sushi, soy sauce does have a high salt content, providing 38 percent of the recommended daily intake. Research shows that to lead a healthier life, we still need to do work to cut how much salt we consume.

Issues arise, explained Kim, when people use the condiment like a regular sauce. "Many people use it like a regular sauce and they don't understand it destroys our sushi flavor and their health," said Kim. "Many restaurants don't care about it because they don't want to make trouble with the customer—but how can they say it's a healthy food if they have it in an unhealthy way?"

The customer and Reddit user who shared the picture said that they found it interesting and wanted to get other opinions. "I found the sign interesting as someone who has worked in restaurants and as a customer—however I don't have a fully formed opinion yet," they told Newsweek.

"Sign is a bit dramatic, but I'd respect it," said another Reddit user. "I've been to sushi restaurants that request you not add soy sauce to their perfect little bites of delicately flavored sushi and they're right—it's better."

Another agreed and said that the sign would actually encourage them to try out the food. "This would make me go taste their sushi as it must be good if they are passionate about their sushi to want to forego your business," they said.

