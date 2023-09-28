Suzanne Morphew's Husband Reacts as Remains Found

A husband who was previously a suspect in his wife's disappearance is in "immense shock" after her body was found, his lawyer has said.

Barry Morphew's lawyer, Iris Eytan, issued a statement on Wednesday after Suzanne Morphew's body was found in a shallow grave about 50 miles south of their home in Salida, Colorado. The discovery, made during an unrelated police investigation, came three years after Suzanne Morphew disappeared.

"Barry is with his daughters and they are all struggling with immense shock and grief after learning today that their mother and wife, whom they deeply love, was found deceased.

"They had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again. The news is heartbreaking," Eytan wrote in the statement. Eytan also complained about the lack of information from authorities, and the previous arrest of Barry Morphew.

The Arkansas River in Salida, Colorado. Police carried out an extensive search for Suzanne Morphew along the banks of the river after her disappearance.

"Neither the DA [District Attorney] nor the authorities notified Mallory and Macy Morphew about the recovery of their mom.

"From what we know, Barry is as innocent as he was from Day 1. DA [Linda] Stanley and law enforcement got it wrong.

"We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne's killing.

"The Morphews would appreciate their privacy during this deeply emotional and personal time," she wrote. Suzanne, a 49-year-old mother of two, disappeared on May 10, 2020, after going on a bike ride on Mother's Day.

Her bike was found later that day in a ravine near her home in Salida, 140 miles south of Denver. Police say that her "scattered remains" were found on September 22, 50 miles from her bike in a desert area in Moffat, Saguache County. Police found her remains while investigating a separate case.

She had been buried in a shallow grave and her bones then dispersed over the years, the coroner said. It took several days to identify her body. In May 2021, a year after she disappeared, Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with her murder.

Last year, prosecutors dropped all charges against him after a judge criticized the District Attorney's office for the way it handled discovery, a legal process through which evidence must be presented to the defense. Barry Morphew has now launched a $15 million lawsuit against the District Attorney.

"While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff's office deeply," Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Wednesday. "We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne."

Although finding Morphew's remains was "a critical component of this investigation," Spezze said "we are left with many more questions than answers," and he declined to be interviewed or to hold a news conference.

Prosecutors dropped the charges after a judge prevented them from calling most of their key witnesses for failing to disclose evidence to Barry Morphew that would have supported his case. That included DNA from an unknown male linked to sexual assault cases in other states, which was found in Suzanne Morphew's SUV.

Barry Morphew later pleaded guilty to using his wife's ballot to cast a vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election and told reporters it was the way his wife would have voted.

In their arresting affidavit, prosecutors claimed Morphew changed his story as evidence emerged and failed to tell police that, on the day Suzanne disappeared, he stopped at a location near where her cycling helmet was found. Morphew, a keen elk hunter, later told police that he drove that way after he spotted an elk he wanted to hunt.