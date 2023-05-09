A swan has been rescued after it was found with a hook attaching its beak to a tree.

The discovery of the injured swan came just weeks after its mate had been found injured by a fishing hook, the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) said in a press release.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, Hilary Innes, said that the female swan was found around noon on April 29 at the Pumpherston Golf Club, located west of Edinburgh, when a nearby golfer noticed it struggling to get out of the water.

A picture shows the swan after being rescued with the fishing hook still stuck in its beak. Scottish SPCA

"When we attended, we discovered that the swan had a hook through her beak which had become attached to a tree," Innes said in the press release issued on May 4.

One picture shows the swan struggling to remove itself from the tree because of the fishing hook.

Innes said that rescuers were able to remove the swan, and "amazingly" it was unharmed.

It was released on the spot without having to be taken in for further veterinary treatment.

A picture shows a swan stuck to a tree with a fishing hook. Scottish SPCA

When the swan's mate was found a few weeks ago, it had to be taken for veterinary surgery because of its injuries.

Fishing hooks can be incredibly sharp and cause severe injuries that can cause wildlife pain for weeks.

Innes said that these two swans have not been the only ones affected by fishing hooks recently.

"We are further aware of a duck and some other waterfowl in the area being affected by discarded fishing items," Innes said.

"Although the vast majority of anglers are very responsible and take care to clear away their equipment after they've used it, there is a minority of people who fish and don't respect the environment and the wildlife that inhabits it. We're urging anyone fishing in this area, or anywhere in Scotland, to show some consideration and clear away every last piece of fishing equipment. This really could save an animal's life."

Fishing gear poses a huge risk to all kinds of wildlife. In March, a Florida manatee was found tangled in a fishing lure that had attached its fin to its face.

The manatee was found swimming in Crystal River, western Florida, with the lure attaching its flipper to its face. Fishing line was also entangled around its flipper.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers successfully found the manatee and removed the fishing lure. The animal was then sent to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for treatment and rehabilitation.

