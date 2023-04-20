Swastika Carved into Back of Jewish Teenager Sparks FBI Probe

The FBI is investigating after a Jewish teenager with autism came home from school in Nevada with a swastika carved into his back.

The 17-year-old, who is nonverbal and wears a kippah, attends classes at Clark High School in Las Vegas accompanied by a service dog and full-time assistant, The Jewish Press reported.

He returned home on March 9 with a swastika carved into his back, his mother told the outlet. She requested anonymity, citing safety considerations.

The woman said the service dog's equipment bag was also damaged and had been resewn.

A stock photo shows a kippah. A Jewish boy with autism who wears a kippah came home from school in Nevada with a swastika carved into his back, his mother said. iStock

She said that when she notified Clark High School, the school responded that "nothing had happened" there.

She also asked her son's assistant if they had been apart at all during the course of the day.

"Did he use the bathroom? Did he have any meltdowns yesterday? I would think this would have caused him to have a meltdown or get agitated," she said she asked the assistant.

The assistant said the boy had had "a good day" without any meltdowns, adding that they were not separated at all and that the boy did not use the bathroom.

The mother said that as far as she knows, the assistant is still working for the Clark County School District.

"Her job is to be with my son. If she did not do [the carving], I believe she knows who did," the mother told The Jewish Press.

She also said she had pulled her son out of Clark High School because "it's an unsafe environment."

The family filed a report with the Clark County School District Police in March. However, no video of any incident exists as there are no CCTV cameras in classrooms, locker rooms or bathrooms at the school.

The case is now being investigated by the FBI, according to the Anti-Defamation League of Nevada.

A statement from ADL Nevada Regional Director @BrislinJolie on a suspected hate incident against a visibly Jewish 17-year-old boy in the Las Vegas area. Read more about this incident here: https://t.co/DX8pmfePja pic.twitter.com/rjP0slLfSb — ADL Nevada (@ADL_Nevada) April 19, 2023

"ADL condemns this violent, antisemitic act," Jolie Brislin, the regional director of ADL of Nevada said in a statement.

"Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability," Brisin said. "This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities.

"ADL Nevada, in partnership with Jewish Nevada and SCN, has been in close contact with the parents, CCDS and law enforcement and will be working with Clark High School to provide antisemitism education. School should be no place for hate and no student should be made to feel unsafe and threatened."

Newsweek has contacted Clark High School, Clark County School District Police, the FBI and the Anti-Defamation League of Nevada for further comment via email.