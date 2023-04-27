Sweet Moment German Shepherd Finally Meets Little Girl He Sees Everyday

A viral video showing an 18-month-old German shepherd waiting for permission before going to greet a young girl cycling past his home has melted hearts online.

Mike Lalicich shared the clip of his dog, Pal, on April 5 under the username @buddyandmikespal. It has generated over 1.7 million views and more than 180,000 likes. Despite wanting to go and meet the girl instantly, Pal patiently waits for his owner's command before running towards her and saying hello.

Lalicich, from Ontario, Canada, told Newsweek that "the interaction with the girl was so heartwarming." It left him feeling so much pride for his well-trained pup.

Photos of Pal waiting for the command before running over to the young cyclist. The adorable video has been a hit online, as many TikTok users praised Pal for being so patient. @buddyandmikespal

German shepherds are renowned for being hard-working and highly intelligent dogs. It's no surprise to see Pal being so patient and wait permission from his owner before moving. The American Kennel Club (AKC) states that German shepherds are a "dog lover's delight" for their loyalty and confidence.

The AKC says that the breed's intelligence and protective instincts make the dogs highly affectionate towards family and children. Pal's affection for this young girl was certainly on full display in this footage, captured by the home security camera outside.

Lalicich has worked hard to train his young German shepherd, so seeing his restraint as he waited for permission before greeting the girl was a touching moment for him.

He said: "Pal sits out there several times a day, every single day. I felt so proud of him in that moment, I was smiling from ear to ear.

"The response to that video has been so overwhelming. Thousands of people have said that he's an amazing dog.

"Others have said now nice it is to see good, wholesome stories too," Lalicich added.

Since the viral video was shared, the young girl has gone past the house again. Pal greeted her, and even took over his toys to play with her, but only after he'd been given permission.

The video has received over 2,000 comments so far, with many TikTok users expressing sheer amazement at Pal's restraint to wait for the command.

One person commented on the post: "How good is Pal that he doesn't move those few meters without permission! He's just unbelievable. Lucky little girl."

Another person wrote: "Pal is the best dog, such a good boy. What a special bond."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.