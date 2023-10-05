U.S.

Sweet Treats Could Cost More This Halloween Season

By
U.S. Halloween Economy Inflation

The price of sweets could get scary this Halloween as revelers prepare to spend billions of dollars on candy and other goodies to hand out to trick-or-treaters across the country. The jump in prices is another illustration of the ways inflation is impacting Americans.

Inflation hit a four-decade high last year on the back of a jump in consumer spending following the re-opening of the economy post-COVID. Snarled supply chains also contributed to a jump in prices as they led to delays in the delivery of goods at a time of heightened demand. The Federal Reserve hiked rates in response and has managed to bring down prices to 3.7 percent. That's still almost double the Fed's target of 2 percent.

The impact of elevated prices is felt in a number of home food products. The US Department of Agriculture said last week that sugar and sweets prices are expected to keep rising in 2023 and are predicted to jump 9.4 percent for the year.

halloween trick a treat
Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets a young child dressed as the Pope as he hands out treats to children trick-or-treating for Halloween on the South Lawn at the White House. Prices for candy has hit record highs in 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via GETTY IMAGES

This is significant for an industry that was worth nearly $14 billion in 2022. Americans are expected to spend $2 billion more for Halloween in 2023, reaching a record $12 billion, compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

The record anticipated spending for the holiday is largely due to the fact that sugar and sweets have seen prices soar by nearly 187 percent over the last 40 years. Pre-COVID to now, the cost of the products has jumped by more than $5, with an average inflation rate of more than 6 percent.

"This rate of change indicates significant inflation," the Bureau of Labor Statistics points out. "In other words, sugar and sweets costing $20 in the year 2019 would cost $25.36 in 2023 for an equivalent purchase. Compared to the overall inflation rate of 4.37% during this same period, inflation for sugar and sweets was higher."

Spending for candy in 2023 during Halloween is projected to be $3.6 billion, according to the lender Capital One, and is the most popular purchase of the season. But the rise in price of sweets may be forcing households to cut back on their spending on candy.

"At one time, candy expenses consumed the largest portion of Halloween budgets; since 2018, candy has been the third-largest Halloween budget portion," Capital One research revealed. "American households each budgeted $0.89 less on Halloween candy than they did in 2021," a nearly 3 percent decline from a year ago.

This suggests that children stepping up to doorsteps this Halloween season could come away with less candy than in years past.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC