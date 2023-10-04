Swimmer Possibly Dragged Under Water by Shark Is Dead, Rescuers Say

A California swimmer, who was possibly dragged under the water by a shark is dead, rescuers have said.

The 52-year-old had been swimming off Wildcat Beach at Point Reyes at 10:30 a.m. local time on Sunday when he disappeared. Witnesses reported seeing the man being dragged underwater by a shark but the National Park Service said this was "unconfirmed."

A search by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Marin County Sheriff's Office, Marin County Fire Department involving helicopters were initiated to search for the man.

Officials from the National Park Service (NPS) Point Reyes National Seashore and other agencies continue searching for a swimmer reported missing near Wildcat Beach Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m., but officials are now calling the search a recovery effort. — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) October 3, 2023

What was initially a search to find the swimmer has turned into a recovery effort as officials no longer expect to find him alive. Newsweek has contacted Point Reyes NPS.

Although the incident has not been confirmed as a shark attack, the waters around Point Reyes are known for being home to the predators. Great white sharks are known to frequent these waters, particularly in the autumn. This is when the sharks' preferred prey, sea lions, typically congregate in the area.

The sharks are often seen in the shallows, at water depths of around 16 feet.

Over the past 23 years, there have been five shark attacks on humans at Point Reyes, according to the National Park Service. All of the attacks occurred around this time of year, when white shark numbers are greater. All of these victims also survived.

A stock photo shows a great white shark. A swimmer in California has disappeared after a suspected shark attack, though a species has not been specified. Martin Heyn/Getty

The National Park Service advises swimmers in the area to be careful, especially when in open water near seal colonies.

Most great white shark observations in Point Reyes are concentrated to three areas: Point Reyes Headlands, McClures Beach, and Tomales Point.

Shar attacks on humans, and more specifically great white attacks, remain relatively rare. Although the species have an infamous reputation for being vicious, humans are not their preferred prey.

Attacks are sometimes a case of mistaken identity by the shark. They often occur when a swimmer is in an area where the sharks actively hunt.

California is the state with the third-most shark attacks in the U.S. Since records began in 1837, the state has reported 136 unprovoked shark attacks, according to the International Shark Attack File run by the Florida Museum.

The last shark attack in California occurred in August, when a 19-year-old kayaker was targeted while off Bean Hollow State Beach in San Mateo County. The shark leapt out of the water and sank its jaws into the middle of the kayak, the Mercury News reported at the time. The man, who had been fishing at the time, fell into the sea after the impact, but was not injured.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about shark attacks? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.