'Lunatic' Passenger on Malaysia Airlines Flight Forces Plane to Land

A Malaysian Airlines flight to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur from Sydney, Australia, was forced to turn around less than two hours into its journey after an incident mid-air involving what witnesses described as a "lunatic" passenger.

Flight MH122, operated by Malaysian Airlines, took off at 1:40 p.m. local time from Sydney and landed back at the Australian airport at 3:47 p.m. There had been a security incident onboard involving a passenger who threatened staff and passengers, as reported by 9News.

A passenger who said they were onboard the plane shared several images of the alleged incident on X, formerly known as Twitter. They added that the unidentified passenger—whom he calls a "lunatic" and a "fool"—exhibited worrying behavior from the get-go. A man was eventually arrested, police said.

Aircrafts from different airlines are seen grounded in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on March 21, 2020 in Sepang, Malaysia. Rahman Roslan/Getty Images

"This guy should have been stopped at the gate before boarding, his actions were unsettling from start," he wrote, sharing an image of the man.

The same passenger added that people aboard the plane were moved to the back for security reasons, and that eventually the man was handcuffed by police.In his later update, the passenger writes that everyone onboard was now "safely" in a lounge at Sydney airport. "Police will interview everyone before further instructions," he wrote.

Passengers said they were asked to leave their belongings on the plane before disembarking, as they wrote on X.

A video shared on X shows a man standing in the plane's aisle asking someone if they were "a slave of Allah."

Another person who said they were on the plane wrote on X that the man "unzipped his backpack, put his hands in, made barely veiled threats about having something dangerous in it screaming at the top of his lungs right next to my seat." They said they had "never been so scared."

Sydney Airport spokesperson wrote on X on Monday that staff members were "currently supporting emergency agencies in the management of an incident at the airport."

They added: "The airport is operational with flights arriving and departing. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight."

At the same time, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) wrote on X that officers were responding to "an emergency incident" at the airport, adding that more details will be provided later in the day.

In an update published later on Monday, the AFP wrote that the passenger, a 45-year-old man, had been arrested "without incident."

"A passenger on an international flight from Sydney to Malaysia has been arrested by the AFP," the police wrote. "Passengers have now been evacuated from the aircraft. There is no impending threat to the community."

Police added that the man is expected to be charged later on Monday, without specifying further. The statement added that "an emergency response plan was enacted and an evacuation was initiated once it was deemed safe for passengers and crew."

