Culture

Sylvester Stallone Says Money Doesn't Buy Happiness—'There Are Complications'

By
Culture Sylvester Stallone Interview Paramount+ Wealth

You may have more in common with Sylvester Stallone than you realize...

That's what Sly himself wants audiences to take away after watching his new Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone.

The screen legend, who recently threw his weight behind the ongoing writers' strike, spoke to Newsweek alongside his wife and daughters who appear with him in the show.

Despite carrying a famous name, being "blessed financially," and having celebrity friends, the family told Newsweek that they're the same as the the rest of us.

Relatable Reality Stars

While the Stallones are successful individuals, viewers of reality shows will know that those with extraordinary lives are relatable at their core.

Stallone family
L-R Sophia, Sistine, Sylvester, Jennifer Flavin and Scarlet Stallone at home in Los Angeles, CA, here they star in "The Family Stallone." The reality show launches on Paramount+ on Wednesday May 17, 2023. Art Streiber/Paramount+

While Sylvester of course needs no introduction, Jennifer Flavin is a former model and entrepreneur, daughter Sistine is an actress, and she also hosts a successful podcast, Unwaxed, alongside sister Sophia.

Despite all of this, the patriarch of the family thinks there's not much that sets them apart from everyone else.

"Obviously our lifestyle. We've been very blessed, you know, financially, but we still have the same situations that people who don't have what we have," Sylvester told Newsweek. "I try to incorporate that in every film, like a Rocky or whatever. When you think you have it all together—you don't."

He continued, "We may have the trappings of wealth, but the emotional aspect is like, 'sharper than a Serpent's tooth is an ungrateful child,'" Stallone said, referencing William Shakespeare's line from King Lear. In context, the line is spoken by King Lear referring to his "thankless" daughter.

Jennifer Flavin Stallone strangling Sylvester Stallone
Jennifer Flavin Stallone and husband Sylvester Stallone messing around at the red carpet event for their reality show "The Family Stallone" in New York City on May 11, 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I've been so blessed with this but there are complications at times. They get their life, they have situations they've gone through in their lives and some of them have been pretty traumatic," he said.

"So basically," daughter Scarlet interjects, "the answer is nothing. There's nothing that makes us different."

"That's the key thing. I don't care how rich you are or whatever, you don't escape the realities of life. Period. It catches up with everybody," Sylvester said.

Sylvester's Motivation for 'The Family Stallone'

A first for the Oscar-nominated Stallone, he fronts The Family Stallone which launches on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. In Episode 1, he tells the camera that a core motivation behind his involvement is getting to spend more time with his family.

While Sylvester has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, and Scarlet Stallone, are Sylvester's co-stars on this project.

"My friends always told me that my parents give the best advice to them, and now having it aired, it actually makes me really happy," eldest daughter Sophia told Newsweek.

Sylvester Stallone and family
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sophia Stallone and Scarlet Stallone attend The Family Stallone Red Carpet & Reception at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant on May 11, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/gett

Early episodes of The Family Stallone show Sylvester taking his daughter Sophia aside to share his wisdom when it comes to dealing with a rocky relationship.

"It makes me really happy that you guys get to have an inside look on things that I get to hear every single day. I'm always going to them for advice and always wanting their opinion, and they really do give you golden nuggets to live on.

"As much as it's different for us to do the show, it was really exciting that people get to experience that for themselves," Sophia said.

The Family Stallone launches on Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin at home
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin pictured together at home in Los Angeles, CA. Art Streiber/Paramount+
Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC