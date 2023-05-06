News

The Symbolism of Prince Harry's Coronation Appearance

By
News Royal Family Prince Harry Prince Andrew King Charles III

Prince Harry arrived at King Charles III's coronation in a party with Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke of Sussex's attendance was at one stage in doubt but he made it to London to watch the moment his father will be crowned following a 70-year stint as heir to the throne.

The historic ceremony coincides with Harry's son Prince Archie's fourth birthday and wife Meghan Markle remained in California for the occasion.

Prince Harry Arrives for King's Coronation
Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023, for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The prince's presence was highly anticipated and controversial. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harry cut a lonely figure as he climbed alone out of the car that took him to Westminster Abbey.

Prince Andrew walked in ahead of his daughters, Beatrice accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie with her's, Jack Brooksbank.

Harry's broadsides against the monarchy in his book Spare make his presence at the coronation both highly anticipated and somewhat controversial.

There was widespread speculation that he might be booed but ultimately the West Gate of Westminster Abbey, where guests arrived, was eerily silent in the middle of a police and military ring of steel with only media and those participating in the day watching on.

That meant Harry and Andrew got a clear run with no hostility from anti-monarchy protesters or pro-monarchy critics.

They arrived minutes before Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who in turn were due before Charles and Camilla.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC