The Symbolism of Prince Harry's Coronation Appearance

Prince Harry arrived at King Charles III's coronation in a party with Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The Duke of Sussex's attendance was at one stage in doubt but he made it to London to watch the moment his father will be crowned following a 70-year stint as heir to the throne.

The historic ceremony coincides with Harry's son Prince Archie's fourth birthday and wife Meghan Markle remained in California for the occasion.

Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey, in central London, on May 6, 2023, for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The prince's presence was highly anticipated and controversial. TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harry cut a lonely figure as he climbed alone out of the car that took him to Westminster Abbey.

Prince Andrew walked in ahead of his daughters, Beatrice accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie with her's, Jack Brooksbank.

Harry's broadsides against the monarchy in his book Spare make his presence at the coronation both highly anticipated and somewhat controversial.

There was widespread speculation that he might be booed but ultimately the West Gate of Westminster Abbey, where guests arrived, was eerily silent in the middle of a police and military ring of steel with only media and those participating in the day watching on.

That meant Harry and Andrew got a clear run with no hostility from anti-monarchy protesters or pro-monarchy critics.

They arrived minutes before Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who in turn were due before Charles and Camilla.