What Are the Symptoms of Malaria? U.S. Cases Reported in Texas, Florida

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on Monday that at least five cases of malaria acquired within the United States have been reported in the past two months.

Four of the cases were documented in Florida and one was documented in Texas, according to the agency. This is the first time that locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria has occurred in the U.S. since 2003.

"In Florida, four cases within close geographic proximity have been identified, and active surveillance for additional cases is ongoing. Mosquito surveillance and control measures have been implemented in the affected area," read a release from the CDC. "In Texas, one case has been identified, and surveillance for additional cases, as well as mosquito surveillance and control, are ongoing."

The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a statement Friday the Texas case took place in Cameron County in the southern tip of the state that includes South Padre Island.

A close-up view of anopheles stephensi mosquito feeding on a human host with a droplet of blood expelled from the mosquito abdomen, in 2004. U.S. officials have reported at least five cases of locally-acquired malaria in the past two months. Smith Collection/Gado/ via Getty

How Does Malaria Spread?

Malaria is typically transmitted by the bite of an infected female mosquito and is caused by one of five species of parasites found in infected insects. On rare occasions, the disease can also spread through blood transfusions, organ transplants, or unsafe needle-sharing, the CDC writes. Pregnant mothers who are bitten by an infected mosquito can also potentially pass the disease to their fetuses on rare occasions.

Malaria cases in the U.S. are typically travel-related and imported from patients who have traveled to areas with higher malaria transmission rates, such as countries in sub-Saharan Africa and south Asia. According to the CDC, prior to COVID-19, roughly 2,000 cases of mostly travel-related malaria were reported each year in the U.S., and about 300 people experienced "severe disease."

U.S. officials expect that international travel during the summer months will start to increase to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2023 as well, posing a potentially higher risk for malaria to spread.

What Do Malaria Symptoms Look Like?

Symptoms of malaria vary depending on the patient, according to the CDC, but can include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, and fatigue, as well as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Patients who contract the disease usually show symptoms between 10 days to four weeks after being bitten, but others can feel ill as early as a week into being infected.

"If not treated promptly, malaria may progress to severe disease, a life-threatening stage, in which mental status changes, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and coma may occur," read the CDC's release. "Malaria in pregnant people is associated with high risks of both maternal and perinatal morbidity and mortality."

According to Doctors Without Borders, the malaria parasite invades an infected person's red blood cells, causing the cells to lose their elasticity and blocking them from flowing through the smallest blood vessels, or capillaries. This can lead to organ failure in infected patients and cause complications like anemia and jaundice.

According to the agency, approximately five to 10 people died yearly from malaria complications prior to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

How Is Malaria Treated?

It's important that malaria is detected early in its manifestation, and that the type of parasite that cause the infection is identified.

Health care facilities are recommended to keep diagnostic test on hand in order to diagnosis patients and to keep stock of IV artesunate--the first-line drug for treatment of severe malaria--on hand. Other treatment options depending on the strand of the disease include artemether-lumefantrine and atovaquone-proguanil.

Individuals can also take steps to prevent mosquito bites and control the population of mosquitos at home. For example, standing water items such as rain barrels or birdbaths should be emptied and cleaned once a week to prevent mosquitos from laying eggs in the containers.

Newsweek reached out to the CDC via email for additional recommendations on how to prevent the disease from spreading.