Let's Taco 'Bout How to Get a Taco a Day for a Month

It's officially the last day to claim a taco a day for a month from Taco Bell for just $10.

Taco Bell restaurant in Orange County, California. Here's how to get a taco a day for a month. Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Taco Bell is offering fans the hotly anticipated Taco Lover's Pass on its app, and it guarantees you access to a taco a day for 30 days straight. Rewards members have until the end of today to purchase the pass for just $10.

"We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences," Taco Bell's chief digital officer Dane Mathews said in a statement.

The Taco Lover's Pass officially went live on Tuesday, October 3, and now there are just hours left to secure the deal.

Immediately after purchase, customers will have the pass activated in the Rewards Dashboard section of the app, where they can then redeem a taco each day for the next month.

Seven tacos are available to choose from under the new savings deal, including the Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, Crunchy Taco and Crunchy Taco Supreme.

The pass arrives in honor of National Taco Day on Wednesday.

Taco Bell's Latest Innovations

Before unveiling its Taco Lover's Pass, Taco Bell also made headlines for its brand new breakfast taco offering coming soon.

The chain will soon debut its Toasted Breakfast Tacos, which come with eggs, melted cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or potato wrapped in a grilled tortilla. The new morning snack will be available beginning October 12 for just $1.49.

"The addition of all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos will spark a breakfast campaign from the brand, featuring a certain Taco Bell partner with a hot take on the most important meal of the day," the company said in a statement.

Taco Bell is also adding new options for its plant-based guests. The chain's new vegan nacho sauce will soon be available to add to your orders on October 12 as well. The sauce is also certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

"With the new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, ordering vegan at Taco Bell has never been easier, so fans can feed their cravings without compromising or customizing," the company said in a statement.

Taco Bell describes the sauce as made from a chickpea and soy base, and it is likely to complement the chain's Nacho Fries, which made a comeback to menus in late September.

Earlier in the year, Taco Bell also brought back its rolled chicken tacos, which can be ordered at a price of $2.99 for two or $5.49 for four.

The chicken enchilada burrito is also a new option. The item includes grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, sour cream, and cheese all inside a warm tortilla. Customers can currently order the entree for just $2.