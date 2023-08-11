The United States once again made history just last week when the first new commercial nuclear reactor in three decades came online outside of Augusta, Georgia. Plant Vogtle Unit 3, built and operated by Southern Company & Georgia Power, reached 100 percent output in late May and became the latest carbon-free source of energy generation in our country. Unit 3 powers approximately half a million homes and businesses, which is exciting for the people of Georgia as well as our planet. It comes at a time when support for nuclear energy is the highest in a decade, and the race to build the first small modular reactor is on.

This is nuclear energy, and it's here to stay.

Earlier this summer, we both found ourselves in a hotel ballroom surrounded by young environmental advocates passionate about developing nuclear energy. The second annual American Conservation Coalition Summit brought together nearly 300 young activists as well as other environmental and energy leaders for a weekend of programming and training.

Walking onstage to a room full of wanting-to-make-change individuals, a tear came to my eye when I heard a thunderous applause. Being Miss America, I don't always get a warm welcome. That warm welcome was definitely present at the ACC Summit even as I continued to discuss the importance of clean, reliable nuclear energy to fight climate change and power our lives.

Miss America at the second annual American Conservation Coalition Summit

Supporting nuclear energy, after all, is a no-brainer. Whether you're concerned about fighting climate change or energy security, nuclear energy must be a part of our energy portfolio moving forward. Nuclear energy is the most reliable energy, making it the "workhorse of America," according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Already, nuclear energy accounts for half of our clean electricity in this country and 20 percent of total electricity. Developments in the industry have made nuclear energy even safer, and innovations like small modular reactors are expected to be easier and less expensive to build.

In communities all over the country, power plants are running twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to provide Americans with reliable energy. Through a process called "fission," uranium atoms are split, which, in turn, boils water and spins a turbine to create energy. All the power plant's neighbors see is billowing clouds of steam coming out of the reactor—a sharp contrast to millions of tons of carbon dioxide produced each year by traditional energy sources.

It's no surprise that there's significant momentum behind nuclear energy, and it's not slowing down. Here in America, over 200 bills have been proposed in support of nuclear energy in the first six months of 2023. Around the world, countries are re-embracing nuclear power to help them meet their climate/emissions-reductions goals. We already mentioned Plant Vogtle Unit 3 here in the United States, but countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the UK are also jumpstarting or restarting the development of nuclear energy. Nations across the globe are exploring advanced reactor technology, or continuing to refine current existing technology.

As was evident in that hotel ballroom, young people will be integral in keeping this momentum going. This is a generation that seems to have an open mind to discussions and learning. According to a study conducted in May 2023 by a coalition of pro-nuclear groups, more than 60 percent of young people at least somewhat supported the use of nuclear energy. Only 15 percent of young people opposed the use of nuclear energy. In contrast, 19 percent of respondents over 55 years old opposed nuclear energy.

Additionally, on a more anecdotal note, youth activism was crucial to keeping California's Diablo Canyon Power Plant online last year despite the powerful environmental groups pushing to shut the plant down. For now, Diablo Canyon continues to provide clean, reliable energy to power the lives of nearly 3 million Californians. Groups like the aforementioned American Conservation Coalition, Campaign For a Green Nuclear Deal, and Generation Atomic are all advocating for the expansion of nuclear energy. After all, Diablo Canyon is not quite in the clear, and other nuclear plants across the country are in danger of decommissioning. We cannot afford to be complacent with one temporary victory.

The fight against anti-nuclear advocates isn't over, either. Legacy environmental groups often oppose nuclear energy due to outdated safety concerns and wield their influence to stop nuclear energy projects in their tracks. As the next generation of environmental advocates, we can change this dynamic and spread the truth about nuclear energy. This could mean urging your elected officials to support the further development of nuclear energy, writing a letter to the editor of your local newspaper, or even having a conversation with a friend to change their mind on nuclear.

We each have a voice, and it's our responsibility to use our voices to enact meaningful change. Gen Z could be the generation that champions nuclear energy and fights back against climate change. In fact, we have to. It's time to seize this valuable opportunity to hold politicians accountable and take action to create reliable and zero-carbon energy.

Grace Stanke is 2023's Miss America and is studying nuclear engineering at the University of Wisconsin. Karly Matthews is the communications director for the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), a nonprofit organization that advocates for climate solutions such as nuclear energy.

The views expressed in this article are the writers' own.