Tanner Hoang: Missing Texas A&M University Student Found Dead—Police

A Texas A&M University student who went missing more than a week ago has been found dead, according to police.

Tanner Hoang, 22, had not been seen since the morning of December 16.

His body was located in Austin on Saturday, Officer David Simmons of the College Station Police Department told Newsweek.

Austin Police "are investigating the circumstances of his death," Simmons said.

Newsweek has the Austin Police Department for further comment.

Austin Police said search crews had found a body in the water near a bridge just before 12:30 p.m., according to Fox 7.

#MissingPerson @CSTXPolice is seeking information on 22 year old Tanner Hoang who was reported missing. He has not been seen since Friday December 16, 2022 and may be in a 2009 Lexus with TX LP BS2C737 pic.twitter.com/KwiJdq6T9o — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) December 18, 2022

Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday afternoon, according to a post shared in the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group.

"Tanner's family wants everyone to know how much they have appreciated everyone's help," administrator Michael C. Miller wrote in the group. "They feel God's love for them through the overwhelming outpouring of support. They know Tanner was loved by so many."

The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said Hoang's family had reported his body was found not far from where his vehicle was recovered.

The Facebook group earlier reported that Hoang's vehicle was found near the hiking trail leading to the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook at Highway 360 and the Colorado River.

Hoang's family reported him missing in December when he did not show up for a lunch before his graduation at Texas A&M University.

"He was supposed to graduate but I'm not sure what happened that would cause him to leave," his uncle, Bao Hoang, told ABC Waco affiliate KXXV earlier this week. "I think the last thing we know definitively is that he was on [Highway] 21 picking up gas to go in a westerly direction away from Bryan/College Station."

Texas A&M University said Hoang was never qualified to graduate, according to Fox7.

Hoang's phone was turned off, making it difficult for his family to find his location.

Volunteers took part in a massive search for Hoang in the area where his vehicle was found on Saturday.

In the Facebook group, Miller urged them to avoid taking unnecessary risks due to the "treacherous terrain" and freezing Christmas temperatures.

In an update at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Miller said law enforcement had "asked that all search and volunteer efforts cease."

Newsweek has contacted Miller and Texas A&M University for further comment.

Update 12/25/22, 10:20 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comment from Officer David Simmons.