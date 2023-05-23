Target Bows to Backlash Over Transgender Merchandise, Says Changes Coming

Target on Tuesday said it will make "adjustments" to its LGBTQ+ pride merchandise following criticism from conservatives.

The big-box retailer has faced boycott calls from conservatives in recent weeks over its pride line, specifically items tailored to the transgender community, which it has carried in years prior but has drawn more attention this year amid debate over LGBTQ+ rights across the United States. Conservatives have targeted several other companies, including Bud Light, over their support for the LGBTQ+ community in recent months.

Target spokesperson Kayla Castaneda told Reuters that on Tuesday, portions of the company's pride collection will be removed from stores following "widespread" criticism.

Specifically, she said, the brand Abprallen will be pulled from store shelves. The line has come under scrutiny because a small part of designer Erik Carnell's merchandise features pentagrams and other satanic imagery, though none of these products were sold at Target.

A Target department store in North Miami Beach, Florida, is pictured on May 17, 2023. The company on Tuesday said it would pull some of its LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise from its stores following conservative backlash. Joe Raedle/Getty

The retail giant will also review a line of swimsuits marketed for its ability to "tuck" genitalia for transgender women, as well as some children's merchandise, in response to the backlash, Reuters reported.

The changes also come amid heightened confrontation between customers and employees, and the studies are being conducted in the interest of employee safety, according to Reuters.

However, the extent of the merchandise changes remains unknown. Newsweek has reached out to Target via email for comment.

"Folks are reaching out with feedback ... and while some are sharing it with constructive criticism, they disagree with product decisions that we made," Castaneda said.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated when more information becomes available.