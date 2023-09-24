News

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium: Video

Taylor Swift was seen cheering on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday evening amid rumors that the two are dating.

Swift, a 12-time Grammy award-winning musician, was seen next to Kelce's mother Donna in the crowd during the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. Video of her appearance was posted online by ESPN.

"Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs," ESPN posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Her appearance comes as fans have for weeks speculated about their romantic status. The Messenger reported on September 12 that the two were "quietly hanging out," but neither spoke about the rumors until Kelce said he invited Swift to watch him play during the Sunday match during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift is seen at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 in Newark, New Jersey. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen on August 19 in Glendale, Arizona. Swift was seen at a Chiefs game on Sunday as rumors swirl that she is dating Kelce. Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Michael Owens/Getty Images

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court. And, you know, I told her, you know, maybe, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future," he said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

