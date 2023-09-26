Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory Takes Off Amid Travis Kelce Romance

Conspiracy theories about how Taylor Swift got around Kansas City while in town to check out Travis Kelce playing have gone viral.

Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs play at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday alongside his mom, Donna, and rumors about the pair's relationship intensified.

Despite being seen walking out of the stadium together and driving to an after-party in Kelce's vintage convertible, some Swifties— her hardcore fans— are convinced she was traveling incognito by hiding out in some unusual spots.

Taylor Swift cheers as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The singer has been linked to Chiefs player, Travis Kelce. Getty Images North America/Cooper Neill

One video showed concession staff wheeling out a human-sized silver container for the popcorn stall as people filming it can be heard saying "she's in there" and "she's definitely in there."

The video posted to X, formerly Twitter, has been viewed 1.6 million times.

"TAYLOR SWIFT LEAVING THE KC GAME LAST NIGHT IM KICKING AND SCREAMING," the person who shared the video captioned the post.

It's not the first time a conspiracy theory about Swift being smuggled in a large vessel has gained traction. In 2017, photo agency Splash News published a photo and incorrectly reported she was carried out of her New York City apartment in a giant suitcase. A photographer snapped the moment that showed two men moving slowly as they carried the oversized case and were allegedly surrounded by a number of the singer's security team.

"Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca apartment...almost a dozen of Taylor Swift['s] security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time," the Splash News caption read.

However, Splash was later forced to retract the story.

"I literally just put the phone down from someone on Taylor's camp," a Splash representative told SPIN in 2017. "We're having to actually retract that."

Swift watched the Chiefs tight end from a private suite as he helped the team beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 after weeks of rumors about their potential love interest.

Kelce even admitted wanting to give the singer his phone number when he attended her Eras tour in Kansas City in July, but later invited her to watch a Chiefs game at home.

"I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court. And, you know, I told her, you know, maybe, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. And see which one is a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future," Kelce said on Thursday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.