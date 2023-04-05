Video of Taylor Swift Diving Into Hole on Stage Puzzles Fans

Taylor Swift fans are trying to work out how the star pulls off a major stunt on her The Eras Tour.

The singer, 33, is currently traveling the world on her sell-out tour, performing the most popular hits from her 10-album career.

One fan picked up a video on Twitter that showed Swift walking toward an open rectangle in the stage while wearing a sparkling green dress and lining herself up before spectacularly diving head first into it. She emerged moments later on another part of the stage, complete with costume change to perform Lavender Haze.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "The Eras Tour" on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Fans are baffled by one of her stage stunts. Omar Vega/Getty Images

"i've watched this a good 20 times. what is she landing on 😭," asked Twitter user @fairyytaleswift on the video, which had been watched 3.8 million times at the time of writing.

i’ve watched this a good 20 times. what is she landing on 😭pic.twitter.com/ZNRr9QwnYb — jordan saw Taylor on 3/18🤠🤎🪩 (@fairyytaleswift) April 3, 2023

Other fans speculated on what was waiting under the stage for Swift to break her fall on, posting photos of foam squares like those found at children's play gyms.

"Almost looks like a small version of this," commented one person alongside a photo of a giant inflatable mattress.

Another jokingly added: "Obviously she jumps into the water and actually swims all the way to the other end of the stage duh."

And a third wrote: "It's a thick "mattress-like" pad. They use it in gymnastics and theater and things like that. You can see them moving it forward and using light indication so she knows when it's safe to go. Red, not clear to land, mat is not in place to -> green, clear to land, mat is in place."

Swift previously shared with fans her behind-the-scenes secrets on how she gets around to the various stages on her arena tours.

For her 2018 Reputations tour, Swift showed off her "rocket sled" that jets her across the arena in a matter of seconds.

"It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that," she said in an Instagram story in 2018.

Lying down on the contraption, Swift told her fans: "Quick change in here ... run, hustle down here. Lay down here, and then ... I'll just disappear to somewhere else."

The Eras Tour represents different stages throughout the singer's career, and it has not been without its mishaps.

The bottom of one of her dresses seemed to get stuck in the stage during a show in March.

Fan account @VIsOnCorneliaSt posted a video to Twitter that showed the "Shake It Off" singer performing in a long, flowing pink dress.

As the song came to an end, Swift stood up to go backstage but the bottom of the dress didn't move with her and appeared to be stuck on the grass-like set.

She was then seen struggle to free the dress off what seems to be an almost-invisible cable keeping her attached to the stage.

Swift then removed a white belt from her waist, before turning to smile at the audience and heading backstage.