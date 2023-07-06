Taylor Swift's 'Dramatic' Message to Fan Goes Viral

"I made this way to dramatic," the TikTok user called Amina captioned the video, which has been viewed 5.7 million times.

Amina started the video with text that read: "Me texting Taylor about tickets in Australia thinking I won't get a reply."

She then showed the message to Swift's Instagram inbox, explaining how there was confusing information on the Ticketek website. Amina said that it led to "many of us [fans] missing out on tickets due to this." Her woes in trying to get tickets to see Swift's Eras tour is a familiar story as many people in the U.S. and U.K. experienced similar issues.

Taylor Swift is seen on June 27, 2023 in New York City. She reportedly replied to a fan on Instagram after the woman messaged the singer to say she was having trouble getting tickets in Australia. Gotham/GC Images

Amina ended her message to Swift by writing: "Just letting you know about this inconvenience... can't wait to see you in Australia!"

But things escalated when Amina noticed Swift had "seen" her message. Three speech bubbles then appeared on the screen, meaning someone was writing a reply to her.

Eventually, a response popped up telling Amina: "Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it. I'd like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live- I could see why this could be an issue. Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney."

Newsweek cannot verify if the messages were from Swift's real account or whether the singer was replying directly to the fan herself. Celebrities often hire third-parties to manage their social media.

The debacle around people trying to buy gig tickets in the U.S. was a major catalyst to move forward with a bipartisan Judiciary Committee hearing into Live Nation, the company that owns Ticketmaster.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chaired the antitrust subcommittee, said that Live Nation's market dominance was why its Ticketmaster system failed customers in November trying to buy tickets to Swift's Eras tour.

"To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition," Klobuchar said in her opening statement in January. "You can't have too much consolidation, something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know 'All Too Well.'"

But Live Nation Entertainment's president and chief financial officer Joe Berchtold rebuffed Klobuchar's argument. He said it was the "unprecedented demand" for Swift tickets that saw operating systems get hit with "three times the amount of bot traffic than we have ever experienced."

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told Berchtold: "As I hear and read what you have to say, it's basically, 'It's not us; it's everybody but us'."

The senator labeled the ticketing fiasco as a "monopolistic mess." Blumenthal added that Live Nation was "ultimately responsible for the astronomically rising prices, exorbitant hidden fees, the sold-out shows, the bots, and scalpers."