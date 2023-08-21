Taylor Swift's Dress She Wore to Margaret Qualley's Wedding Sparks Uproar

Taylor Swift has wrongly earned the ire of social media users for her choice of outfit to Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding.

Music producer Antonoff, 39, and actress Qualley, 28, tied the knot on August 19 in New Jersey, a little more than year after getting engaged.

Swift has collaborated closely with Antonoff on several of her albums and was just one of many A-list stars at the nuptials. Other big names included Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey. Qualley's famous mom, Andie McDowell, was also in attendance.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, and (inset) Taylor Swift on June 27, 2023, in New York City. Some people complained about Swift's choice of outfit to the couple's wedding. Michael Kovac/GC Images-Gotham/Getty Images North America

But it was Swift's dress that caught people's attention.

The "Shake It Off" singer arrived in a lace midi-dress with corset-inspired bodice and asymmetric hem by London-based designer Erdem.

Many believed the dress was white, which is considered to breaking social etiquette because white is generally reserved for the bride.

"Who tf wears white to someone else's wedding?" wrote one person in the comments of an Instagram post of Swift at the wedding.

Another wrote: "I'm always amazed at how many people still wear white to a wedding 🤦🏻‍♀️"

While over on X, formerly known as Twitter, people also shared their displeasure at her dress.

"Crazy fans this, jacks pants are too short that, what I wanna know is why Taylor swift wore a WHITE DRESS to someone else's wedding??" wrote one person.

And a second commented: "Sorry more concerned with - did taylor wear a white dress to a wedding? B****?"

However, those complaining were incorrect, because the dress was actually sky blue, according to Saks Fifth Avenue, where the dress originally retailed for almost $5,000.

Some experts say while it is generally frowned upon to wear white to a wedding, you could do it, but it's probably best to avoid it.

"Out of respect to the bride and the legacy of tradition, go with another color," says Lindsey Sachs, wedding planner and owner of COLLECTIVE/by Sachs, told the Martha Stewart website.

"Whether you know the bride's stance on this topic or not, you can't go wrong by playing it safe... By not wearing white, you won't end up the topic of conversation among other curious guests and, most importantly, your wardrobe choice won't detract from the bride who deserves to be honored on her wedding day as the leading lady in white."

Swift took a break from her record-breaking The Eras Tour, which she has extended until August 2024 after selling out shows all over the world.

As a result of her successful tour, Swift's personal fortune has jumped by almost $200 million in a matter of months.

Forbes magazine updated its estimate of Swift's worth to $740 million from its April figure of $570 million. That includes revenue from music sales, tour revenue, property portfolio, acting fees, songwriting royalties, merchandise and brand deals.