There are few fanbases out there more dedicated than Swifties, as Google's latest collab with the pop icon proves.

Taylor Swift has teamed up with the tech giant to produce a series of mysterious puzzles that will eventually reveal the titles of the singer's 1989 "From the Vault" tunes.

To play, fans just have to type "Taylor Swift" into the search bar. A blue vault will appear in the corner of the screen, along with a word puzzle for music lovers to solve. There are 89 puzzles to figure out, and the answers are not track titles. The names will not be released until Swifties have collectively solved 33 million of these teasers—a nod to the 33-year-old musician's age.

Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 12, 2013. The singer has been teasing fans with 89 cryptic puzzles on Google. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The cryptic clues don't seem to be slowing fans down. Clicking on the vault reveals how many puzzles have been solved around the world, with more than 23 million solved at the time of writing.

"Swifties: moving heaven and earth to unlock the 1989 TV vault," joked @mainpopgirI on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

"Swifties already at 20 million? Omg I went to sleep and it was at 1 million

Y'all working," said @bythegoldclock.

"This is going so fast swifties are terrifying like she could overthrow a country if she wanted we got so lucky that she's normal," wrote Zay.

"Swifties are eager creatures," commented Philly, while @heartsnthings said: "Cult swifties are insane."

Taylor Swift fans crash Google during 1989 quiz

At one point, so many fans tried to solve puzzles that the app crashed, with Google telling Swifties: "The vault is jammed!"

🚨 | Possible Vault Songs for “1989 (Taylor's Version)”:



— “SLUT!” or “LUST!”

— “Sagittarius” ft. Nicki Minaj

— “Summer Fling” pic.twitter.com/Btk86rq2gK — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) September 20, 2023

"But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon."

Swift created her first six albums—Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017)—under her old label, Big Machine Records. The company owned the master recordings, meaning Swift does not have rights to the songs. As a result, she has been re-recording her old albums, which have been dubbed "Taylor's Version," with Fearless, Red and Speak Now re-released so far.

In 2019, music mogul Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine, along with Taylor's master recordings. In a Tumblr post at the time, Swift called the acquisition a "betrayal," sparking a feud with the manager.

Alongside the new version of each album, Swift has been releasing "From the Vault" tracks. These songs are melodies that didn't make the final album the first time around, but are being released now as a bonus.

Taylor Swift (left) and Nicki Minaj (right) seen backstage during the 2023 Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. Fans are hoping for a collab between the rapper and singer, who share the same star sign. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer is currently partway through her record-breaking The Eras Tour. Due to demand, the star announced in August an additional 15 North American dates extending the tour to November. The Federal Reserve even praised Swift for boosting the country's economy with her tour.

Is Taylor Swift teasing a Nicki Minaj collab?

The vault puzzles also have Swifties obsessing over a potential Nicki Minaj collaboration. The answer to one puzzle is "Sagittarius," with fans recalling a moment between Swift and Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on September 12.

After Minaj presented the hitmaker with an accolade at the annual awards show, Swift called the 40-year-old "her favorite Sagittarius." The rapper and Swift share the same star sign, and are the only female artists to rack up more than 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100.

Newsweek has reached out to Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj for comment via email.