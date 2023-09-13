Taylor Swift Struggles to Get Drink Out of VMAs Seat Cup Holder—'So Real'

Taylor Swift proved her relatability despite being one of the world's most famous people, this time going to battle with a cup holder.

Swift was front and center at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she bagged some of the top awards on the night.

Taking a break from her record-breaking tour and off the back of announcing her box office-busting concert film, Swift was seen on the audience cam enjoying the performances while keeping hydrated throughout the night.

But at one point the star attempted to retrieve her plastic cup from the seat's cup holder and struggled to remove it, with the awkward moment shared on social media.

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Video award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. She had an awkward encounter with a cup holder on the night. Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America

Her fans labeled her "so real," saying "she's just like us."

"Taylor vs the cup holder #VMAs," wrote one Swift fan account on X, formerly Twitter, in a post with over 11,00 likes and over 305,000 views.

One Swiftie wrote on TikTok: "I've watched this too many times" while sharing the relatable moment in a video set to her song "Anti-Hero." The song includes the viral lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Swift had a great night at the VMAs, despite her cup holder woes, winning major awards including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. "Anti-Hero" won the awards for Best Video, Song of the Year, and Best Video Direction.

🎥| Taylor vs the cup holder #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tU1rlZnm9v — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) September 13, 2023

Swift also won Album of the Year for Midnights and beat superstars Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj to be named Artist of the Year, which for the first time was made up entirely of female nominees.

It's been a big year for Swift, who is in the middle of her The Eras World Tour which is on track to be the highest-grossing live music concert tour of all time. She recently announced she was extending the tour from 52 dates to 146 and will perform across five continents.

In addition to the live show, Swift capitalized on the demand for The Eras tour by announcing a concert film that will hit theaters on October 13 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

shes just like us — kat 🩵 mourning sweet nothing (@rolphbabycakes) September 13, 2023

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in late August.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will play in AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters around the country—more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. alone—and there will be four screenings a day between Thursdays and Sundays at every AMC cinema in the country.

AMC confirmed that the concert film had the highest advance ticket sales in the company's 103-year history.

The film made $26 million in ticket revenue, which was also a new record for ticket sales for a single title on one day at AMC. The previous record of $16.9 million was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.