Culture

Taylor Swift Struggles to Get Drink Out of VMAs Seat Cup Holder—'So Real'

By
Culture Taylor Swift Mtv Music Awards

Taylor Swift proved her relatability despite being one of the world's most famous people, this time going to battle with a cup holder.

Swift was front and center at the Prudential Center in New Jersey for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, where she bagged some of the top awards on the night.

Taking a break from her record-breaking tour and off the back of announcing her box office-busting concert film, Swift was seen on the audience cam enjoying the performances while keeping hydrated throughout the night.

But at one point the star attempted to retrieve her plastic cup from the seat's cup holder and struggled to remove it, with the awkward moment shared on social media.

taylor swift vma
Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Video award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. She had an awkward encounter with a cup holder on the night. Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America

Her fans labeled her "so real," saying "she's just like us."

"Taylor vs the cup holder #VMAs," wrote one Swift fan account on X, formerly Twitter, in a post with over 11,00 likes and over 305,000 views.

One Swiftie wrote on TikTok: "I've watched this too many times" while sharing the relatable moment in a video set to her song "Anti-Hero." The song includes the viral lyrics "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Swift had a great night at the VMAs, despite her cup holder woes, winning major awards including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. "Anti-Hero" won the awards for Best Video, Song of the Year, and Best Video Direction.

Swift also won Album of the Year for Midnights and beat superstars Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj to be named Artist of the Year, which for the first time was made up entirely of female nominees.

It's been a big year for Swift, who is in the middle of her The Eras World Tour which is on track to be the highest-grossing live music concert tour of all time. She recently announced she was extending the tour from 52 dates to 146 and will perform across five continents.

In addition to the live show, Swift capitalized on the demand for The Eras tour by announcing a concert film that will hit theaters on October 13 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in late August.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will play in AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters around the country—more than 1,000 locations in the U.S. alone—and there will be four screenings a day between Thursdays and Sundays at every AMC cinema in the country.

AMC confirmed that the concert film had the highest advance ticket sales in the company's 103-year history.

The film made $26 million in ticket revenue, which was also a new record for ticket sales for a single title on one day at AMC. The previous record of $16.9 million was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC