Internet in Shock at Teacher's Insane Daily Routine: 'I Would Cry'

The average wake up time for Americans is 7:20 a.m., according to the World Population Review. However, that may be considered a dream for one teacher who recently shared her daily routine that has left the internet speechless.

Brandi Ragan, @msragan on TikTok, revealed on Tuesday that she wakes up five minutes before 4 a.m. and arrives at the gym 30 minutes later during work days. She then returns home to cook eggs, get ready for work and let her dog out before heading to the school at 7:15 a.m.

Ragan's 16-hour day has gained a lot of attention online, with the TikTok video currently amassing 3.3 million views since it was shared.

During the clip, Ragan has used the green screen template that shows a screenshot of her routine. The video captioned: "My Teacher routine explained" has given hundreds and thousands of people an insight to her life.

Stock image. A woman has recently shocked the internet by stating her working day starts at 3:55 a.m. BartekSzewczyk/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Ragan states she wraps her day up at 8 p.m. and is usually asleep by 8:30 p.m.

A Casper-Gallup State of Sleep in America 2022 Report revealed adults who stick to a routine are more likely to have higher levels of quality sleep.

The results found around two-thirds of 3,035 participants reported "excellent" or "very good" sleep after shutting their eyes at the same time daily. Those experiencing "excellent" sleep are significantly more likely to wake up at the same time every morning compared to those who report "poor" sleep—67 to 46 percent, respectively.

Sleep can also impact one's mood and day-to-day life, according to the report where 49 percent of adults said their working day is impacted by their sleep. In addition, 31 percent of participants said their exercise is impacted too. So it's no wonder Ragan is able to fulfil her routine with over eight hours sleep per evening.

So far, over 219,00 users have liked Ragan's TikTok video and 2,761 people have commented. Many of which cannot fathom the idea of waking up so early.

One user's comment racked up 48,500 likes that said: "You lost me at 3:55."

"I would cry myself to sleep thinking about that alarm," wrote another.

"3:55 sounds like a new sort of hell," another TikTok user commented.

Teachers have also commented on the post and it turns out their schedules are far from similar.

One user wrote: "This is amazing. My teacher schedule consists of snoozing my alarm too long, scrambling to get ready, fighting [with] 3 kids to get out the door..."

"Me as a teacher watching this at 11:05 pm," stated another.

In the comments section, Ragan told other users: "I use the weekends to clean, run errands and relax! I allow myself to sleep in on the weekends!"

Newsweek reached out to @msragan for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

