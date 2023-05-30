Rescue and Adoption

Tears As Dog Almost Euthanized Now Enjoys Watching 'Say Yes to the Dress'

By
A rescue dog who was almost put down by a shelter he was staying at because of his medical condition has melted hearts online after going viral for enjoying his new life with his foster family.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Sunday under the username Thefosterpup_tales, the nine-month-old pup called Thumper can be seen sitting with his back right up on the floor, watching his favorite TV show while wiggling his tail in excitement.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "POV. 2 weeks ago you were about to be euthanized and now you need to know if she'll say YES TO THE DRESS." Followed by: "The way he's sitting and wagging his tail. his life sure has changed hasn't it?"

rescue dog watching tv delights viewers
Stock image of a dog watching tv on the couch, wearing sunglasses and a robe. A dog watching "Say Yes to the Dress" two weeks after almost being euthanized has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Dogs are our most loyal companions, they're always there for us when we need them, and if they had their way they would never leave our side. Yet dog owners in this country still abandon millions of pups every year, some of which end up being euthanized.

Every year approximately 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide, and only 2 million of those get adopted, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). About 710,000 are safely returned to their owners.

Each year, approximately 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized, reports the ASPCA. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011, thanks to an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 770,300 views and 95,200 likes.

@thefosterpup_tales

The way he’s sitting and wagging his tail 😂😂😂 his life sure has changed hasnt it? #funny #sillydog #sayyestothedress #dogwatchingtv #drama #fosterpuppy #euthlisted #survivor #euthanasiasurvivor

♬ Happy Laughing - Sound Effect

One user, Leslie Koetters, commented: "Is he wearing socks???? I love him." And Court6 said: "Hello! That is me on the tv! Lol." Malem added: "He couldn't leave without knowing."

Vina wrote: "This just made my day." And SBG said: "This is the cutest thing ever." tffnycm added: "He looks like the dog from the movie Labyrinth lol."

Another user, Me, my Doods and I, commented: "Living the American dream." And Jeandre0 said: "The laughing sound is giving so much."

Newsweek reached out to Thefosterpup_tales for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
