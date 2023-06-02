Tears As Dog Finds Grandma's Grave at First Cemetery Visit: 'Special Bond'

Dogs can create very special bonds with their favorite humans, bonds that sometimes last beyond death. A small dog from Los Angeles recently went viral on social media for being able to find his grandma's grave without ever being shown where it was.

In a video shared on TikTok on Thursday by Sorayalikemariah, the small dog can be seen running in the graveyard, seemingly knowing exactly where to go, only stopping to make sure his owner was following him.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "My mom passed away recently and they had such a special bond. This is his first time visiting her and I let him roam free asking 'where's grandma?' they would always play this game. She would hide in the park and call out his name.

Stock image of a graveyard with an inset of a small dog running. A dog has melted hearts online after he found his grandma's grave without ever being showed where it was. Getty Images

"He kept hearing someone calling him (nobody was in sight) and wanted me to follow him. Her tombstone isn't ready yet so it's just grass and there's no way he can see where she is (I know exactly where it is). But he still hears someone calling him and keeps going towards it, making sure I'm following him."

At the end of the clip, the dog finds the exact spot where his grandma is buried and starts rolling all over it as if he knew she was there.

"My heart dropped when he found her exact spot but couldn't see her. He was SO happy, he rolled for five minutes straight. He was so excited but only jumped over her, never on her. He knew she was there," the caption continued, followed by: "Love you Mom."

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, each of us has a unique scent that enables a dog to tell one human from another, so our dogs don't need to see us to identify us, just one sniff will be enough. They are also able to smell fear and anxiety via their nose.

That's because when we are stressed or scared, we secrete the fight-or-flight hormone, adrenaline, which dogs detect even though we don't.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting readers from all over TikTok. It has so far received over 7.7 million views and 1 million likes.

One user, Marsha_Greenberg, commented: "This brought tears to my eyes. This is so precious." And Dee Morales said: "They know." The poster answered: "It was surreal. I'm usually a skeptic/realist. When he jumped over the grave lines in the grass I was in shock and something clicked inside of me."

Newsweek reached out to Sorayalikemariah for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.