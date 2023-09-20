Stories

Tears as Dog Realizes 'Fence Friend' She Saw Every Day for 3 Years Has Died

By
Stories Viral Trends Online Internet

A viral video showing the moment a dog realizes her friend is no longer there has been breaking hearts online.

In the footage on TikTok, which has over 3 million views, dog owner Courtney shared how she and her pup Lily would stop off at a nearby home to say hello to a neighborhood dog.

"Visiting Lily's fence friend was the best part of our morning walks," said the text overlay in the video, as she explained that they had been stopping there almost every day for three years to say hello to Butch on their regular route.

@lohveecourtney

I’ve been saving these videos for a “puppy best friend” post… but never got around to making it. My heart is broken for Butch’s family. Our walks wont be the same without him. #puppyheaven #dogheaven #dogmemorial #dogfriendship

♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish

In a series of adorable clips, the two dogs wag tails at each other, excited to meet and touch noses each day.

But in a heartbreaking twist, Courtney revealed that their "hearts were left shattered" when they arrived at the house for their usual morning meeting to be greeted by a picture of Butch and his empty harness.

Sad footage shows Lily looking for her friend through the fence, confused. The text overlay read: "We will miss this handsome, gentle boy."

While not all dogs are cut out to be around other pets, many do build relationships and make friends. One dog was filmed "crying" to visit his canine friend next door, while more heartwarming footage shows how two dogs wait every morning to play with their best friends.

"My heart is broken for Butch's family," Courtney wrote on TikTok. "Our walks won't be the same without him."

Dog at fence
A file photo of a dog looking through a metal fence. The internet has been heartbroken after a dog found that his "fence friend" was gone. IrinaFuks/Getty Images

TikTok Reacts

As well as millions of views, the video gained plenty of comments from people who were equally heartbroken by Lily and Butch's sad story.

"They definitely put that memorial out for you and her and she knew," said Noah Pressley.

While Kaitlyn wrote: "That face at the end. My hearts breaking."

"How does 'omg cute' turn into me sobbing during break," said Dmlazo.

"Omg this is so heartbreaking," agreed Hollysargent. "I wasn't expecting to cry today."

Poster Courtney also left some updates in the comments, including telling viewers: "From my knowledge, he was a healthy 9-year-old doggie. No idea what happened. But I definitely wasn't anticipating it. Wish we could have said goodbye."

"It's almost like she could tell because we haven't seen him in a few days," said another reply from the poster. "The memorial they put out crushed me to pieces."

Others were struck by Lily's reaction to realizing that her "fence friend" was no longer there. Viewer A wrote: "Devastating. Absolutely devastating. Her look up to her mama is heart shattering."

Newsweek reached out to @lohveecourtney via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC