Tears as 80lb Dog Reacts to Meeting Cat for First Time: 'Worried Eyebrows'

A rescue dog named Badger has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his reaction to meeting a cat for the first time went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Camilleandthedogs, the 80-pound Akita mix can be seen looking quite scared, whimpering, and making the "worried eyebrow," as he meets the cat for the first time.

The owner can be heard trying to reassure the dog, saying "it's just a kitty," and "we like the cat," but at least for the length of the video, Badger's worried look didn't go away.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "POV: You're my 80lb Akita mix meeting a cat for the first time." And his owner also added: "Throwback to this time last year when poor Badger got neutered and met the cat all in one day."

According to Vet Street, any small animal veterinarian would agree that a motivated cat can look quite fearsome, even to large breed dogs.

"Dogs who were not socialized with cats within the first few months of their lives typically fall into one of two categories: those who chase or attack cats and those who allow themselves to be cowed by them. A dog's fear has a lot to do with the cat, too. Some cats are so confident in their abilities to stare down a dog, they dominate any dog-cat interaction," the vet blog wrote.

However, even the fiercest cat can lose against a significantly bigger dog, so they suggest not to "test those waters too often."

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, receiving over 3.8 million views and 923,700 likes so far.

One user, clalu0425, commented: "I've never seen a dog look so worried." And Christina said: "His entire face is saying 'are you sure?' to everything you say."

Kendra Alsup wrote: "He looks so concerned." And Nunya added: "He looks on the verge of freaking tears!" Minervaheart said: "the fear and concern."

Another user, Lisa, pointed out: "The fear in his eyes." And Dannie Damigella said: "he's beyond worried." Colorado Fit Baker added: "Badger couldn't be less convinced that it's ok."

Waitingforyhvh wrote: "he is like why is all this happening." And STELLA!! Added: "my dog gets the "scared eyes" and worried eyebrows too!! so much emotions!!"

Newsweek reached out to Camilleandthedogs for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.