Tears as Golden Retriever Remembers Life Lesson Taught by Late Sibling

When two pets bond they create a strong connection with each other that is hard to replace once one of them is gone. A golden retriever has melted hearts online after her owner revealed that she still has the same habits her late sibling taught her before dying.

In a video shared on TikTok on Monday by the pets' owner, under the username Rainbows_and_skyla, the golden retriever, called Skyla, can be seen sitting by the door, listening to the sound of chirping birds from outside the window, as her sister taught her.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that explains: "A few months ago I posted this video of my 15-year-old girl teaching my new puppy about the joys of listening to the birds... Sadly Sasha passed a few weeks after this was filmed... but seven months on and Skyla still sits and listens to the birds every day... I like to think Sasha is there enjoying it with her."

The poster also wrote: "There's in beauty in every bit of pain, that's what I've learned through this grief journey."

According to Psychology Today, even though there's no scientific proof, dogs can form meaningful bonds with each other and become best friends, and their behavior around each other says a lot about how they feel about the other dog.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.6 million views and 214,900 likes on the platform.

One user, Leanorth7, commented: "I am so sorry for your loss. I am absolutely bawling at this. what a beautiful moment you have captured." And GiGi Miller995 said: "Rest peacefully beautiful Sasha." Just a transplant added: "No doubt she is there with [her]. I'm so very sorry for your great loss there are no words."

ShellBell 4170 wrote: "I really hope they communicate like that to each other. To make sure whoever is left to watch over us knows the job." And Nicole.atk said: "Thats so beautiful. Sasha is definitely there with her."

Another user, Franden72 commented: "So beautiful. The beauty of a true soul connection along with the joys that are shared between the souls transcends time and space." And rhyslloyd123 said: "literally in tears!!! RIP Sasha thank you for teaching Skyla to enjoy the little things."

