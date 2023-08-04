Pets

Tears Over Cat's Response to Sister's Kittens After Her Miscarriage

By
A social media video that shares how a cat who has been through a miscarriage cares for her sister's kittens has tugged at heartstrings across the internet. The viral video showed audiences how diligently the female cat dotes over her nieces, by licking them all thoroughly, which is a sign of love in the feline world.

According to the video's creator, the black cat spends all her time "taking care of" her sister's babies, after she sadly went through a miscarriage. The heartwarming video clip captured the siblings and the newborn kittens huddling together, which is a common way to bond in the animal kingdom.

The emotional video has been viewed over 2.3 million times since it was first shared to TikTok five days ago.

Cat
A stock image of two kittens. The viral video shared how a cat who had gone through a miscarriage now dotes on her sister's kittens. Getty Images

VCA Animal Hospitals writes on its website that most cat miscarriages are the product of viral infections, including feline leukemia virus, feline immunodeficiency virus, panleukopenia, feline herpesvirus, and feline enteric coronavirus.

"Bacteria are often cultured in cases of miscarriage," the veterinary center wrote online.

"Infection is common in the miscarriage of cats, however, it is difficult to determine whether these bacteria are the actual cause of miscarriage," it adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

@tittiestogetherforever

♬ Just realise so many people are using my sound - 🎥

Since it was shared to the social media platform on July 31 by @TittiesGoTogetherForever has been liked by over 672,000 users and commented on more than 3,000 times to date. Plenty of TikTokers have gushed over the heartbreaking video in the post's comments section, or shared their own emotional rendition of the events caught on camera.

"My cat had two live kittens and that's all we ever saw her give birth to but one day I went to look under my bed to grab my duffle bag a day after," one user wrote. "She gave birth and when I looked inside I saw a passed away kitten she tried to bury. My heart hurt so much for my sweet girl," they added.

The user continued to share that they were so scared by what had happened that they ran down their stairs "bawling."

Another TikToker commented: "All she ever wanted was to be a mother, and now she can."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @TittiesGoTogetehrForever for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC