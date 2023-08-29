News

Tears Over Face of 'Sweet Sad' Dog, Thought To Be 14, Abandoned at Shelter

A search for a woman has been launched after she abandoned a "sweet sad" senior dog at a Texas animal shelter in record heat, despite signs outside the facility prohibiting people from doing so.

Chihuahua mix Buddy, estimated to be between 12 and 14, was dumped outside the Fort Bend County Animal Services, located in Rosenberg southwest of Houston, in 108-degree heat on Sunday, August 28.

Signs outside the shelter stated animals could not be left outside the shelter. Cameras onsite managed to capture footage of a woman who animal welfare authorities would like to contact.

A spokesperson for the shelter said in a Monday Facebook post: "Sweet sad senior abandoned after hours. Despite the signage that prohibits abandoning animals on our property and the cameras that are in full view, senior Buddy was abandoned after hours yesterday and we would like to speak to the woman who did it.

"Buddy, our name for him from his microchip company, BuddyID, has an unregistered microchip that was sold to a local rescue and we are trying to reach them. This sad but sweet little love is probably between 12 to 14 years old."

The post continued: "Our first concern is Buddy and making sure that he finds a loving and secure home, but we would also like to speak to this woman and see what information she has about him."

Photos showed the woman approaching the shelter wearing a white top, black shorts and sneakers. She is wearing sunglasses and has long, dark hair worn in a ponytail.

Since being shared on the shelter's Facebook page, the post has attracted more than 520 emoji interactions and 236 comments, many of which were critical of the woman's decision.

Facebook user Lizette Medina said: "So sad. Poor little guy doesn't deserve this. I have a senior dog and at his old age, he's taught me to be even more kind, patient and grateful."

Kelli Eubanks Jackson posted: "So sad. I hope he finds a great home."

The shelter spokesperson did note it was not known why the woman abandoned the dog, or whether it was even hers or one she found.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters across the country every year. It also said about 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

The ASPCA added: "We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs—from 3.9 million to 3.1 million."

Newsweek has contacted the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter for comment via email.

Anyone with information about the woman has been asked to contact the animal shelter in Rosenberg by calling 281-342-1512.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

